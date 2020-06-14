Apartment List
/
CA
/
sunnyvale
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

79 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Lakewood
39 Units Available
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Murphy
61 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,357
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,675
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Ponderosa
17 Units Available
Birchwood
1230 Henderson Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
880 sqft
Complete with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, these units offer generous storage, dishwashers, cottage-style kitchens, ceiling fans, large closets and private entrances. Kitchens are modern and upgraded and units feature open floor plans.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Murphy
1 Unit Available
743 San Jule Court Unit 5
743 San Jule Court, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
575 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasing, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the East Murphy neighborhood in Sunnyvale.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3
551 Grand Fir Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
947 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) PROMO!!!! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Washington
1 Unit Available
132 S Pastoria Ave
132 South Pastoria Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
912 sqft
132 S Pastoria Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 912 square foot duplex that is FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES are included. This duplex is situated on the back of the property in a very quiet neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Sunnyvale
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
36 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$2,070
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,713
926 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Vallco Park South
8 Units Available
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,862
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vallco Park South
10 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
892 Gallatin Dr # B
892 Gallatin Dr, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Available 07/12/20 Cook in the fully equipped kitchen that contains a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and beautiful new refrigerator.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
892 Gallatin Dr
892 Gallatin Drive, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Available 07/12/20 Cook in the fully equipped kitchen that contains a gas range, dishwasher, microwave and beautiful new refrigerator. Pots and pans cookware set is provided along with a variety of cooking utensils for your gourmet cooking enjoyment.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1720 Halford Ave 133
1720 Halford Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
678 sqft
Sophisticated, Elegant, Remodeled and Furnished. - Property Id: 283988 Sophisticated, elegant, spacious, completely remodeled and fully furnished (with all electronic appliances and WiFi) 1Br / 1Bth in absolutely pristine condition.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2930 Sanor PL 105
2930 Sanor Pl, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1466 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new home for rent in Santa Clara by award winning builder SummerHill Homes. Nuevo at Lawrence Station is the new urban town, with 3 acres of parks, community garden, dog park, outdoor movie park and neighborhood-serving retail.
Results within 5 miles of Sunnyvale
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,323
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,698
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,051
1126 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
57 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,771
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1245 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
35 Units Available
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,368
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool and hydro-massage spa, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Miramonte-Springer
9 Units Available
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,653
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Old Mountain View
34 Units Available
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$1,815
269 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,109
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
1 Unit Available
2310 Rock St Apt 8
2310 Rock Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This spacious, modern apartment is a great option for a traveling group. The large floorplan provides a comfortable stay within reach of major high-tech companies, Stanford, and Shoreline Amphitheater.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South of Midtown
1 Unit Available
3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306
3378 Saint Michael Drive, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2251 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee13856f74a115e2801b5d0 This is a beautiful home in desirable Midtown neighborhood 4 bedrooms and 4.

June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report. Sunnyvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sunnyvale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report. Sunnyvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sunnyvale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sunnyvale rents decline sharply over the past month

Sunnyvale rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sunnyvale stand at $2,328 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,918 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Sunnyvale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Sunnyvale over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sunnyvale

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sunnyvale, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sunnyvale is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Sunnyvale's median two-bedroom rent of $2,918 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Sunnyvale.
    • While rents in Sunnyvale fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sunnyvale than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Sunnyvale is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunnyvale 3 BedroomsSunnyvale Accessible ApartmentsSunnyvale Apartments under $1,800Sunnyvale Apartments under $2,000
    Sunnyvale Apartments under $2,200Sunnyvale Apartments with BalconySunnyvale Apartments with GarageSunnyvale Apartments with GymSunnyvale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunnyvale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSunnyvale Apartments with Parking
    Sunnyvale Apartments with PoolSunnyvale Apartments with Washer-DryerSunnyvale Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunnyvale Furnished ApartmentsSunnyvale Pet Friendly PlacesSunnyvale Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
    Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
    San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    PonderosaLakewoodWashington
    West MurphyOrtegaHeritage District
    East MurphyDe Anza

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
    University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
    University of California-Berkeley