Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly conference room courtyard green community media room

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to Loft House, Sunnyvale's newest downtown apartment concept - and definitely its most stylish. This fresh take on home was influenced by the open floorplans, high ceilings and big windows of city lofts. Dressed up in modern architecture and balanced by natural materials, organic retreats and a sun-drenched pool, its got all the looks while offering a beautiful, relaxed living experience. Recently certified as GreenPoint Rated. At Loft House, you're in the very center of downtown Sunnyvale, with Plaza del Sol at your doorstep, historic Murphy Street across the way and Sunnyvale Town Center down the block. This is the best of the best Sunnyvale apartments for rent.