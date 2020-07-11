All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Loft House

Open Now until 6pm
150 S Taaffe St · (424) 347-1544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 S Taaffe St, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Heritage District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C305 · Avail. now

$2,957

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit C505 · Avail. now

$3,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit C323 · Avail. now

$3,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D411 · Avail. now

$3,880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Unit C507 · Avail. now

$3,983

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Unit D405 · Avail. Jul 28

$4,197

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Loft House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
conference room
courtyard
green community
media room
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to Loft House, Sunnyvale's newest downtown apartment concept - and definitely its most stylish. This fresh take on home was influenced by the open floorplans, high ceilings and big windows of city lofts. Dressed up in modern architecture and balanced by natural materials, organic retreats and a sun-drenched pool, its got all the looks while offering a beautiful, relaxed living experience. Recently certified as GreenPoint Rated. At Loft House, you're in the very center of downtown Sunnyvale, with Plaza del Sol at your doorstep, historic Murphy Street across the way and Sunnyvale Town Center down the block. This is the best of the best Sunnyvale apartments for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Loft House have any available units?
Loft House has 10 units available starting at $2,957 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does Loft House have?
Some of Loft House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Loft House currently offering any rent specials?
Loft House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Loft House pet-friendly?
Yes, Loft House is pet friendly.
Does Loft House offer parking?
Yes, Loft House offers parking.
Does Loft House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Loft House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Loft House have a pool?
Yes, Loft House has a pool.
Does Loft House have accessible units?
No, Loft House does not have accessible units.
Does Loft House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Loft House has units with dishwashers.
