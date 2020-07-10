Apartment List
219 Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
84 Units Available
East Murphy
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,296
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,655
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
$
28 Units Available
East Murphy
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,005
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,260
1233 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING!Find your modern sanctuary. Welcome to Savoy in Sunnyvale, within the heart of the Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
1 Unit Available
Washington
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Element will offer a peaceful place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Raynor
1473 Ramon Dr
1473 Ramon Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
2000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage District
538 S Mathilda Ave #204
538 South Mathilda Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1135 sqft
Modern 5-year old condo in Sunnyvale with walking distance to CalTrain station and shopping centers - Modern 5-year old condo in Sunnyvale with walking distance to CalTrain station, public library, and shopping centers.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
999 W EVELYN TERRACE #75
999 Evelyn Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
822 sqft
LARGE GROUND LEVEL END UNIT WITH WASHER AND DRYER - DESIRABLE LARGE GROUND LEVEL END UNIT CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT! THE KITCHEN IS COMPLETE WITH AN ELECTRIC RANGE, DISHWASHER AND REFRIGERATOR. THE CONDO INCLUDES A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
1177 Redrock Court
1177 Redrock Court, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,945
1108 sqft
Available now is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Sunnyvale. This home is located near shopping, dining, major freeway access, public transportation, parks and schools.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Washington
132 S Pastoria Ave
132 South Pastoria Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
912 sqft
132 S Pastoria Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 912 square foot duplex that is FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES are included. This duplex is situated on the back of the property in a very quiet neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Murphy
743 San Jule Court Unit 5
743 San Jule Court, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
575 sqft
HURRY!HURRY!HURRY! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF 50% LESS FOR THE FIRST MONTHS RENTS IF YOU SIGN A LEASE ON OR BEFORE JULY 15, 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Murphy
611 San Luisito Way 7
611 San Luisito Way, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
950 sqft
BRIGHT + TOP FLOOR + LARGE PATIO + WASHER/DRYER - Property Id: 295130 $2,795/month with one month off SPECIAL for twelve months lease term!! TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT WITH NO ONE ON SIDE & BELOW + LARGE PATIO + PETS FRIENDLY WITH NO PET RENT+ NEW

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086
899 Periwinkle Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1771 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6f4f0ee7ec0379e0e3268 Beautiful and spacious townhouse on Wolfe and Maria Ln.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage District
572 Blackwood Terrace
572 Blackwood Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1714 sqft
Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Sunnyvale - Bright and spacious Sunnyvale 3BR/2.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
348 Amaryllis Ter
348 Amaryllis Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
Beautiful newer silicon valley townhome . Three bedrooms, 2 full baths and one half bath. washer and dryer in the Unit. Attached two car garage and private balcony. Close to major silicon valley companies and shopping. Private balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
952 Bellomo Avenue
952 Bellomo Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1428 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Townhouse in the heart of Sunnyvale. Minutes away from the new Apple Campus and downtown Sunnyvale.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
1202 Henderson Avenue
1202 Henderson Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
690 sqft
Single Bed Room for leasing , nearer to indian cash & carry and other restaurants , closer to all available locations and offices like walmart, apple, google . More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Murphy
437 Costa Mesa Terrace, #A
437 Costa Mesa Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1100 sqft
Quiet End-Unit Condo in Excellent Sunnyvale Location - A must see nice, quiet and well maintained end-unit condo in the prime Sunnyvale location right next to Encinal park and near Sunnyvale golf course.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
De Anza
889 Hanover AVE
889 Hanover Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1240 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood of Sunnyvale. Wood burning fireplace in living room/dining area with view of the backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Serra
1530 Hollenbeck Ave
1530 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1530 Hollenbeck Ave Available 08/01/20 Perfect family home close to Park! Spacious 4 bed 2 bath with beautiful back yard! - 1530 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Located in highly desirable Sunnyvale location.

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Washington
949 Sutter Ave
949 Sutter Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1144 sqft
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc. DRE 02021398 AMAZING VALUE! Urban style living in the heart of Silicon Valley, bordering Sunnyvale & Mountain View.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage District
315 Beemer Ave Apt 1
315 Beemer Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,995
313 sqft
Apartment 1 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful well lit studio apartment Located in the Linkin Studio Apartments. Great Sunnyvale location within close proximity to LinkedIn and other high tech companies.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
132 Holly Terrace
132 Holly Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1740 sqft
Mediterranean style town home by Toll Brothers featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, & approx. 1,740 sq. ft. The Living room features cathedral ceilings, custom paint, media niches, cherry hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
East Murphy
609 Arcadia Terrace, #206
609 Arcadia Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1300 sqft
Modern Sunnyvale Condo Available for rent starting Wednesday, July 1st, 2020. This complex is located in the heart of Silicon Valley close to HWY 101 and 237. Available by appointment - Brightly lit 2nd floor unit with lots of windows.

1 of 9

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
1081 Colton Ave
1081 Colton Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1140 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Attractive, unfurnished, single-family home with 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom located in the friendly neighborhood of Lakewood in Sunnyvale.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Washington
1219 West McKinley Avenue
1219 West Mckinley Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1000 sqft
4 Available 05/01/20 Newly renovated, pets friendly, bright, clean and spacious townhome style unit with no one lives above or below you. Click the virtual tour link to see this home now - https://my.matterport.

July 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report. Sunnyvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sunnyvale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report. Sunnyvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sunnyvale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sunnyvale rents decline sharply over the past month

Sunnyvale rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sunnyvale stand at $2,309 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,894 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Sunnyvale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Sunnyvale over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,064; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sunnyvale

    As rents have fallen significantly in Sunnyvale, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sunnyvale is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Sunnyvale's median two-bedroom rent of $2,894 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Sunnyvale fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Boston (-1.6%), and Denver (-1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sunnyvale than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where Sunnyvale is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

