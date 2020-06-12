114 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Lakewood
20 Units Available
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,253
1057 sqft
Quiet area near Caltrain terminal and highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite kitchen counters and patios or balconies. Community amenities in a central garden, clubhouse, pool and gym. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
West Murphy
11 Units Available
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,712
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
East Murphy
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,451
1124 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Heritage District
20 Units Available
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1171 sqft
Upscale apartments at W. Evelyn Ave. and S. Matilda Ave. Community outdoor seating with fire pits. Swimming pool with lounge chairs. Buildings have elevators. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Ponderosa
94 Units Available
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,017
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Washington
26 Units Available
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1000 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
East Murphy
30 Units Available
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1233 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING!Find your modern sanctuary. Welcome to Savoy in Sunnyvale, within the heart of the Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Washington
9 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Heritage District
16 Units Available
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,240
992 sqft
.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,852
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lakewood
5 Units Available
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1178 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lakewood
31 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,665
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lakewood
25 Units Available
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,549
1158 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lakewood
37 Units Available
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Lakewood
12 Units Available
The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
943 sqft
Resort-like community just off Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Green community features a volleyball court, hot tub, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Ponderosa
5 Units Available
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
834 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, cooking range and patio or balcony. Convenient access to Caltrain and US 101. Residents have access to sauna, pool and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Ponderosa
9 Units Available
Briarwood
180 Pasito Ter, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,034
948 sqft
Across from Cannery Park. Also within walking distance to Sunnyvale Station. One- and two-bedroom apartments with white kitchen cabinetry, hard surface flooring, and private balconies. Free assigned carport parking.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
East Murphy
59 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1093 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Heritage District
16 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,224
1260 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Washington
4 Units Available
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ponderosa
23 Units Available
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
924 sqft
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Ortega
9 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
1055 Manet Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1012 sqft
Featuring stylish apartment homes designed for living, these units come in a variety of floor plans and offer easy access to the freeway. Amenities include complete appliance packages and spacious closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
596 Saco Terrace
596 Saco Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1575 sqft
596 Saco Terrace Available 06/15/20 Spacious Dual Master Suite for Rent- $3,995/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous smart townhome in Sunnyvale! *Currently in the turnover phase, professional photos to come soon!* This 2 bedrooms 2.

June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report. Sunnyvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sunnyvale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sunnyvale rents decline sharply over the past month

Sunnyvale rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sunnyvale stand at $2,328 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,918 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Sunnyvale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Sunnyvale over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sunnyvale

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sunnyvale, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sunnyvale is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Sunnyvale's median two-bedroom rent of $2,918 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Sunnyvale.
    • While rents in Sunnyvale fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sunnyvale than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Sunnyvale is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

