135 Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sunnyvale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...
East Murphy
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,851
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,451
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,921
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
$
Lakewood
31 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Lakewood
7 Units Available
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,720
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1178 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
Heritage District
20 Units Available
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,122
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1171 sqft
Upscale apartments at W. Evelyn Ave. and S. Matilda Ave. Community outdoor seating with fire pits. Swimming pool with lounge chairs. Buildings have elevators. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and extra storage.
$
Ponderosa
92 Units Available
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,264
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,502
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
$
Washington
12 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,980
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Heritage District
28 Units Available
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,815
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,856
1402 sqft
.
$
Lakewood
25 Units Available
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,156
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,549
1158 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.
$
West Murphy
11 Units Available
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,977
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,752
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
$
Heritage District
15 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,281
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,224
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,382
1367 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
$
Washington
27 Units Available
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,702
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
Ponderosa
24 Units Available
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.
Ponderosa
9 Units Available
Evelyn Gardens
1055 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
863 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Community includes a gym and pool. Easy access to the CalTrain. Near Ponderosa Park and Santa Clara Tennis Center.
$
East Murphy
29 Units Available
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,965
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,260
1233 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING!Find your modern sanctuary. Welcome to Savoy in Sunnyvale, within the heart of the Silicon Valley.
$
Raynor
14 Units Available
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
950 sqft
Centrally located one and two bedroom units, opposite Kaiser Permanete. Recently revamped with modern ovens, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Community has a sauna, hot tub, and BBQ area.
$
Washington
3 Units Available
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Element will offer a peaceful place to call home.

Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086
899 Periwinkle Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1771 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6f4f0ee7ec0379e0e3268 Beautiful and spacious townhouse on Wolfe and Maria Ln.

East Murphy
1 Unit Available
611 San Luisito Way
611 San Luisito Way, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,287
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED, BRIGHT & SPACIOUS WITH LARGE PATIO, PETS FRIENDLY WITH NO PET RENT & NEW APPLIANCES that makes your home a favorite place to be! Quiet yet conveniently home in the heart of the Silicon Valley.

Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3
551 Grand Fir Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
947 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) PROMO!!!! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
952 Bellomo Avenue
952 Bellomo Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1428 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Townhouse in the heart of Sunnyvale. Minutes away from the new Apple Campus and downtown Sunnyvale.

East Murphy
1 Unit Available
588 Santa Rosalia Terrace
588 Santa Rosalia Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1322 sqft
Luxury townhouse at Fusion. Many upgrades and amenities. Must see! - This luxury townhouse has hardwood floors, Beech cabinets, Caesarstone kitchen counter, glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.

De Anza
1 Unit Available
1022 Persimmon Avenue
1022 Persimmon Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1947 sqft
1022 Persimmon Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled Home in Excellent Location! - *THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS* Come take a look at this beautifully updated ranch style single family home! This 4bd/2.

Washington
1 Unit Available
949 Sutter Ave
949 Sutter Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1144 sqft
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc. DRE 02021398 AMAZING VALUE! Urban style living in the heart of Silicon Valley, bordering Sunnyvale & Mountain View.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sunnyvale, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sunnyvale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

