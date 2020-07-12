/
west murphy
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
241 Apartments for rent in West Murphy, Sunnyvale, CA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
2 Units Available
Sands Studio
874 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,675
352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sands Studio in Sunnyvale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
851 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio or balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, courtyard, on-site laundry and parking. In the heart of Silicon Valley, on public transit line.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
437 Costa Mesa Terrace, #A
437 Costa Mesa Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1100 sqft
Quiet End-Unit Condo in Excellent Sunnyvale Location - A must see nice, quiet and well maintained end-unit condo in the prime Sunnyvale location right next to Encinal park and near Sunnyvale golf course.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
974 La Mesa Terrace # B
974 La Mesa Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$950
2082 sqft
Looking for a single tenant to share this quiet townhouse near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station in Sunnyvale - A must see, cozy, quiet townhouse located in the center of Sunnyvale near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
345 Orchard Avenue
345 Orchard Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1474 sqft
This beautiful updated Sunnyvale home has 1,474 square feet of living space and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located at 345 Orchard Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
970 Asilomar Ter Apt 1
970 Asilomar Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1586 sqft
* Town house end unit with gated community * Quiet nice community with swimming pool and jaggy * Inclu. Refrigerator, washer, dryer * Quick access to Central Expy, Highways 101, 85, and the 237.
Results within 1 mile of West Murphy
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
36 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$3,297
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,925
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,649
1158 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1178 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
12 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,841
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,312
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,146
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
43 Units Available
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
13 Units Available
Briarwood
180 Pasito Ter, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,284
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,584
948 sqft
Across from Cannery Park. Also within walking distance to Sunnyvale Station. One- and two-bedroom apartments with white kitchen cabinetry, hard surface flooring, and private balconies. Free assigned carport parking.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,877
834 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, cooking range and patio or balcony. Convenient access to Caltrain and US 101. Residents have access to sauna, pool and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
10 Units Available
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,957
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,880
1171 sqft
Upscale apartments at W. Evelyn Ave. and S. Matilda Ave. Community outdoor seating with fire pits. Swimming pool with lounge chairs. Buildings have elevators. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
29 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,964
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,146
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1367 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
92 Units Available
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,203
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
34 Units Available
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,828
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,635
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Villa Del Sol
355 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,754
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,308
1364 sqft
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, near public transportation, shops and parks. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private entrances, large kitchens and extra storage. Furnished units available. Pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
23 Units Available
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,404
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1386 sqft
Quiet area near Caltrain terminal and highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite kitchen counters and patios or balconies. Community amenities in a central garden, clubhouse, pool and gym. Small pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,546
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,792
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,523
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
