Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly carport smoke-free community

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Tucked in a tree-lined lane, Parallel Garden Apartments in Sunnyvale are a relaxing refuge. Step away from the Silicon Valley hustle, and retreat to a one-bedroom that's big on space and privacy. Oversize closets and open floor plans make it easy to settle in and take root. Enjoy solitude outside on your private patio with high fencing. You can be more in the moment knowing there's no one above or below you, each building is only one floor. When you're ready to branch out, you'll be minutes from everyday essentials like grub, gas and groceries. Explore nearby El Camino, head to thriving Murphy Ave., or hop on Caltrain and see what's fresh in the broader Bay Area. A launching pad for your next getaway, or your place to go hide away. Parallel Gardens is your place to call home in Sunnyvale. ...