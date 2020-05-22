All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

Parallel

1141 W Olive Ave · (408) 337-9461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move In by July 13 for Up 1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Location

1141 W Olive Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Washington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$2,543

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 02 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,586

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 11 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,586

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parallel.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
smoke-free community
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Tucked in a tree-lined lane, Parallel Garden Apartments in Sunnyvale are a relaxing refuge. Step away from the Silicon Valley hustle, and retreat to a one-bedroom that's big on space and privacy. Oversize closets and open floor plans make it easy to settle in and take root. Enjoy solitude outside on your private patio with high fencing. You can be more in the moment knowing there's no one above or below you, each building is only one floor. When you're ready to branch out, you'll be minutes from everyday essentials like grub, gas and groceries. Explore nearby El Camino, head to thriving Murphy Ave., or hop on Caltrain and see what's fresh in the broader Bay Area. A launching pad for your next getaway, or your place to go hide away. Parallel Gardens is your place to call home in Sunnyvale. ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Garage parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Parallel have any available units?
Parallel has 7 units available starting at $2,543 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does Parallel have?
Some of Parallel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parallel currently offering any rent specials?
Parallel is offering the following rent specials: Move In by July 13 for Up 1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Is Parallel pet-friendly?
Yes, Parallel is pet friendly.
Does Parallel offer parking?
Yes, Parallel offers parking.
Does Parallel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parallel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parallel have a pool?
No, Parallel does not have a pool.
Does Parallel have accessible units?
No, Parallel does not have accessible units.
Does Parallel have units with dishwashers?
No, Parallel does not have units with dishwashers.

