/
/
/
washington
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
219 Apartments for rent in Washington, Sunnyvale, CA
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
34 Units Available
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,828
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,546
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,792
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,523
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Parallel
1141 W Olive Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,543
624 sqft
Stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave oven and in-unit laundry. Smoke-free units with either a private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, parking or carport and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Element will offer a peaceful place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
132 S Pastoria Ave
132 South Pastoria Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
912 sqft
132 S Pastoria Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 912 square foot duplex that is FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES are included. This duplex is situated on the back of the property in a very quiet neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1227 Cortez Dr 2
1227 Cortez Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
650 sqft
Cortez Apartments - Property Id: 311311 Beautifully updated, first floor, corner/end unit with a HUGE, private patio! Upgrades include granite counters, custom cherry cabinets, and stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, microwave,
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1141 Viscaino Ave
1141 Viscaino Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1372 sqft
1141 Viscaino Ave Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Sunnyvale - Coming soon for a July 15th move in! Come and see this great gem of a house nestled in the neighborhoods of Sunnyvale West! This house feels nicely centered in a neighborhood
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
949 Sutter Ave
949 Sutter Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1144 sqft
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc. DRE 02021398 AMAZING VALUE! Urban style living in the heart of Silicon Valley, bordering Sunnyvale & Mountain View.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1219 West McKinley Avenue
1219 West Mckinley Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
975 sqft
4 Available 05/01/20 Newly renovated, pets friendly, bright, clean and spacious townhome style unit with no one lives above or below you. Click the virtual tour link to see this home now - https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Washington
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
49 Units Available
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,666
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,916
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,877
834 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, cooking range and patio or balcony. Convenient access to Caltrain and US 101. Residents have access to sauna, pool and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
10 Units Available
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,957
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,880
1171 sqft
Upscale apartments at W. Evelyn Ave. and S. Matilda Ave. Community outdoor seating with fire pits. Swimming pool with lounge chairs. Buildings have elevators. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
29 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,964
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,146
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1367 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
92 Units Available
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,203
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
24 Units Available
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,082
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,635
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
824 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Villa Del Sol
355 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,754
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,308
1364 sqft
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, near public transportation, shops and parks. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private entrances, large kitchens and extra storage. Furnished units available. Pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
8 Units Available
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,576
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pet-friendly. Amenities include internet access, hot tub, clubhouse and fully-equipped fitness center. Easy access to Caltrain. Short trip to downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,301
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,814
1402 sqft
.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CALos Altos, CAPalo Alto, CACupertino, CAMenlo Park, CASaratoga, CACampbell, CA