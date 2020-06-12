Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA

Heritage District
28 Units Available
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,814
1402 sqft
.
East Murphy
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
$
Heritage District
16 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,382
1367 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
East Murphy
61 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,435
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
$
Washington
26 Units Available
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
De Anza
22 Units Available
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
$
Lakewood
25 Units Available
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,711
1411 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.

West Murphy
1 Unit Available
481 Morse Avenue
481 Morse Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
Recently remodeled four bedroom, two full bath duplex located off of Maude Avenue and Wolfe Road. This recently remodeled duplex that has newer appliances, paint, and hardwood flooring throughout the home with carpet in bedrooms.

West Murphy
1 Unit Available
345 Orchard Avenue
345 Orchard Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1474 sqft
This beautiful updated Sunnyvale home has 1,474 square feet of living space and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located at 345 Orchard Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.

East Murphy
1 Unit Available
388 Santa Diana Terrace
388 Santa Diana Ter, Sunnyvale, CA
Beautiful Newer 4 Bedroom Town Home in Sunnyvale - 388 Santa Diana Terrace offers quality upgrades and thoughtful custom touches. The town home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths spread over three luxurious levels.

Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086
899 Periwinkle Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1771 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6f4f0ee7ec0379e0e3268 Beautiful and spacious townhouse on Wolfe and Maria Ln.

Heritage District
1 Unit Available
572 Blackwood Terrace
572 Blackwood Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1714 sqft
Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale 3BR/2.

De Anza
1 Unit Available
1230 Lynn Way
1230 Lynn Way, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1151 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath Sunnyvale Home - Cherry Chase! - This beautifully updated 3 bed 1 bath home features 1,151 square feet on a 5,000 square foot lot.

Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
348 Amaryllis Ter
348 Amaryllis Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
Beautiful newer silicon valley townhome . Three bedrooms, 2 full baths and one half bath. washer and dryer in the Unit. Attached two car garage and private balcony. Close to major silicon valley companies and shopping. Private balcony.

Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
657 Smoke Tree Way
657 Smoke Tree Way, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1650 sqft
Spacious Home Near Ponderosa Park - 657 Smoke Tree Way, Sunnyvale, 94086 (off Cassia Way, Near Henderson Ave) Lovely Neighborhood Near Ponderosa Park 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Single-Family Home 2 Bedrooms on one side of home, Master Bedroom on other

De Anza
1 Unit Available
1022 Persimmon Avenue
1022 Persimmon Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1022 Persimmon Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled Home in Excellent Location! - *THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS* Come take a look at this beautifully updated ranch style single family home! This 4bd/2.

Washington
1 Unit Available
949 Sutter Ave
949 Sutter Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1144 sqft
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc. DRE 02021398 AMAZING VALUE! Urban style living in the heart of Silicon Valley, bordering Sunnyvale & Mountain View.

Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1177 Redrock Court
1177 Redrock Court, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1108 sqft
Available now is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Sunnyvale. This home is located near shopping, dining, major freeway access, public transportation, parks and schools.

East Murphy
1 Unit Available
1062 EL CAPITAN TER
1062 El Capitan Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
7 year new luxurious townhome located at the most desirable and quiet location of 37 Degree North of Sunnyvale Bright and spacious open floor plan with large living room, dining, and kitchen on one level Chef's kitchen w/large island, stainless

East Murphy
1 Unit Available
609 Arcadia Terrace, #206
609 Arcadia Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1300 sqft
Modern Sunnyvale Condo Available for rent starting Wednesday, July 1st, 2020. This complex is located in the heart of Silicon Valley close to HWY 101 and 237. Available by appointment - Brightly lit 2nd floor unit with lots of windows.

Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1081 Colton Ave
1081 Colton Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1140 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Attractive, unfurnished, single-family home with 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom located in the friendly neighborhood of Lakewood in Sunnyvale.

Ortega
1 Unit Available
840 Duncardine Way
840 Duncardine Way, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1328 sqft
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Water, garbage and PGE. Landscaping: Included Parking: 2 Car attached garage with street parking as well Laundry: Washer and Dryer included Pet Policy: No Security Deposit: $4,195.
Results within 1 mile of Sunnyvale
Moffett-Whisman
20 Units Available
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,060
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
$
Grant-Sylvan Park
42 Units Available
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,862
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.

June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report. Sunnyvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sunnyvale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sunnyvale rents decline sharply over the past month

Sunnyvale rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sunnyvale stand at $2,328 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,918 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Sunnyvale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Sunnyvale over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sunnyvale

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sunnyvale, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sunnyvale is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Sunnyvale's median two-bedroom rent of $2,918 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Sunnyvale.
    • While rents in Sunnyvale fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sunnyvale than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Sunnyvale is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

