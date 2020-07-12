229 Apartments for rent in Heritage District, Sunnyvale, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,957
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,880
1171 sqft
Upscale apartments at W. Evelyn Ave. and S. Matilda Ave. Community outdoor seating with fire pits. Swimming pool with lounge chairs. Buildings have elevators. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
29 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,964
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,146
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1367 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Villa Del Sol
355 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,754
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,308
1364 sqft
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, near public transportation, shops and parks. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private entrances, large kitchens and extra storage. Furnished units available. Pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
34 Units Available
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,301
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,814
1402 sqft
.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
538 S Mathilda Ave #204
538 South Mathilda Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1135 sqft
Modern 5-year old condo in Sunnyvale with walking distance to CalTrain station and shopping centers - Modern 5-year old condo in Sunnyvale with walking distance to CalTrain station, public library, and shopping centers.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
572 Blackwood Terrace
572 Blackwood Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1714 sqft
Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Sunnyvale - Bright and spacious Sunnyvale 3BR/2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
315 Beemer Ave Apt 1
315 Beemer Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,995
313 sqft
Apartment 1 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful well lit studio apartment Located in the Linkin Studio Apartments. Great Sunnyvale location within close proximity to LinkedIn and other high tech companies.
Results within 1 mile of Heritage District
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
13 Units Available
Briarwood
180 Pasito Ter, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,284
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,584
948 sqft
Across from Cannery Park. Also within walking distance to Sunnyvale Station. One- and two-bedroom apartments with white kitchen cabinetry, hard surface flooring, and private balconies. Free assigned carport parking.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,877
834 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, cooking range and patio or balcony. Convenient access to Caltrain and US 101. Residents have access to sauna, pool and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
93 Units Available
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,203
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,321
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,146
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
16 Units Available
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
824 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
12 Units Available
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,546
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,792
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,523
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
851 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio or balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, courtyard, on-site laundry and parking. In the heart of Silicon Valley, on public transit line.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 03:39pm
2 Units Available
Cherry Blossom Apartments
924 Mangrove Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Clean, comfortable apartments located in the Santa Clara School District, close to the Sunken Gardens Golf Course and Lawrence Square Shopping Center. Cat-friendly units with carpeting, ceiling fans and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
1055 Manet Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1012 sqft
Featuring stylish apartment homes designed for living, these units come in a variety of floor plans and offer easy access to the freeway. Amenities include complete appliance packages and spacious closets.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
999 W EVELYN TERRACE #75
999 Evelyn Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
822 sqft
LARGE GROUND LEVEL END UNIT WITH WASHER AND DRYER - DESIRABLE LARGE GROUND LEVEL END UNIT CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT! THE KITCHEN IS COMPLETE WITH AN ELECTRIC RANGE, DISHWASHER AND REFRIGERATOR. THE CONDO INCLUDES A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:14pm
1 Unit Available
132 S Pastoria Ave
132 South Pastoria Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
912 sqft
132 S Pastoria Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 912 square foot duplex that is FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES are included. This duplex is situated on the back of the property in a very quiet neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
743 San Jule Court Unit 5
743 San Jule Court, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
575 sqft
HURRY!HURRY!HURRY! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF 50% LESS FOR THE FIRST MONTHS RENTS IF YOU SIGN A LEASE ON OR BEFORE JULY 15, 2020.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
611 San Luisito Way 7
611 San Luisito Way, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
950 sqft
BRIGHT + TOP FLOOR + LARGE PATIO + WASHER/DRYER - Property Id: 295130 $2,795/month with one month off SPECIAL for twelve months lease term!! TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT WITH NO ONE ON SIDE & BELOW + LARGE PATIO + PETS FRIENDLY WITH NO PET RENT+ NEW
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086
899 Periwinkle Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1771 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6f4f0ee7ec0379e0e3268 Beautiful and spacious townhouse on Wolfe and Maria Ln.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
348 Amaryllis Ter
348 Amaryllis Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
Beautiful newer silicon valley townhome . Three bedrooms, 2 full baths and one half bath. washer and dryer in the Unit. Attached two car garage and private balcony. Close to major silicon valley companies and shopping. Private balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
952 Bellomo Avenue
952 Bellomo Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1428 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Townhouse in the heart of Sunnyvale. Minutes away from the new Apple Campus and downtown Sunnyvale.
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CALos Altos, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CAMenlo Park, CACampbell, CASaratoga, CAMilpitas, CANewark, CAEast Palo Alto, CALos Gatos, CAUnion City, CAEast Foothills, CAFoster City, CASan Carlos, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CACherryland, CACastro Valley, CA