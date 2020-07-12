/
272 Apartments for rent in Ponderosa, Sunnyvale, CA
$
13 Units Available
Briarwood
180 Pasito Ter, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,284
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,584
948 sqft
Across from Cannery Park. Also within walking distance to Sunnyvale Station. One- and two-bedroom apartments with white kitchen cabinetry, hard surface flooring, and private balconies. Free assigned carport parking.
8 Units Available
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,877
834 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, cooking range and patio or balcony. Convenient access to Caltrain and US 101. Residents have access to sauna, pool and bike storage.
$
93 Units Available
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,203
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
$
22 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,751
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
33 Units Available
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,586
1228 sqft
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.
$
21 Units Available
Birchwood
1230 Henderson Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,285
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
880 sqft
Complete with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, these units offer generous storage, dishwashers, cottage-style kitchens, ceiling fans, large closets and private entrances. Kitchens are modern and upgraded and units feature open floor plans.
10 Units Available
Evelyn Gardens
1055 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,381
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,047
863 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Community includes a gym and pool. Easy access to the CalTrain. Near Ponderosa Park and Santa Clara Tennis Center.
2 Units Available
Cherry Blossom Apartments
924 Mangrove Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Clean, comfortable apartments located in the Santa Clara School District, close to the Sunken Gardens Golf Course and Lawrence Square Shopping Center. Cat-friendly units with carpeting, ceiling fans and extra storage.
1 Unit Available
739 SILVER PINE CT.
739 Silver Pine Court, Sunnyvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,695
2149 sqft
$4,695 - Spacious Sunnyvale 5BD/2.5BA Home-Very Well Maintained - Cal West Property Management is pleased to present this spacious 5BD/2.5BA 2 story home located on a cul-de-sac in Sunnyvale.
1 Unit Available
999 W EVELYN TERRACE #75
999 Evelyn Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
822 sqft
LARGE GROUND LEVEL END UNIT WITH WASHER AND DRYER - DESIRABLE LARGE GROUND LEVEL END UNIT CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT! THE KITCHEN IS COMPLETE WITH AN ELECTRIC RANGE, DISHWASHER AND REFRIGERATOR. THE CONDO INCLUDES A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
1 Unit Available
899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086
899 Periwinkle Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1771 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6f4f0ee7ec0379e0e3268 Beautiful and spacious townhouse on Wolfe and Maria Ln.
1 Unit Available
348 Amaryllis Ter
348 Amaryllis Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
Beautiful newer silicon valley townhome . Three bedrooms, 2 full baths and one half bath. washer and dryer in the Unit. Attached two car garage and private balcony. Close to major silicon valley companies and shopping. Private balcony.
1 Unit Available
952 Bellomo Avenue
952 Bellomo Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1428 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Townhouse in the heart of Sunnyvale. Minutes away from the new Apple Campus and downtown Sunnyvale.
1 Unit Available
1202 Henderson Avenue
1202 Henderson Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
690 sqft
Single Bed Room for leasing , nearer to indian cash & carry and other restaurants , closer to all available locations and offices like walmart, apple, google . More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 Unit Available
924 Mangrove Ave.
924 Mangrove Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
615 sqft
Ask about any Specials:)
1 Unit Available
987 Starflower Court
987 Starflower Court, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1550 sqft
SUNNYVALE – Executive home and designer's delight with in-ground pool, great location - SUNNYVALE Type: Single Family Home Address: 987 Starflower Court Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Location: El Camino Real x Wolfe Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fenced
1 Unit Available
813 Ponderosa Avenue
813 Ponderosa Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,895
1533 sqft
Available 07/19/20 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms single family across Ponderosa Elementary and Ponderosa Park, close to Apple Spaceship Office. Private tour or video tour are available up on request. Beautiful home offers nicely remodeled.
10 Units Available
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,957
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,880
1171 sqft
Upscale apartments at W. Evelyn Ave. and S. Matilda Ave. Community outdoor seating with fire pits. Swimming pool with lounge chairs. Buildings have elevators. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and extra storage.
29 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,964
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,146
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1367 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,321
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,146
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
21 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,558
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
5 Units Available
Tuscany
3229 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,756
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
892 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community offers BBQ grills, gym, parking and pool. Located close to public transportation on Highway 82.
16 Units Available
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
824 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
$
11 Units Available
Villa Del Sol
355 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,754
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,308
1364 sqft
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, near public transportation, shops and parks. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private entrances, large kitchens and extra storage. Furnished units available. Pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
