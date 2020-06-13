Apartment List
/
CA
/
sunnyvale
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

210 Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
East Murphy
30 Units Available
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,965
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1233 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING!Find your modern sanctuary. Welcome to Savoy in Sunnyvale, within the heart of the Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Murphy
12 Units Available
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
851 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio or balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, courtyard, on-site laundry and parking. In the heart of Silicon Valley, on public transit line.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Raynor
14 Units Available
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
950 sqft
Centrally located one and two bedroom units, opposite Kaiser Permanete. Recently revamped with modern ovens, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Community has a sauna, hot tub, and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Heritage District
12 Units Available
Villa Del Sol
355 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,996
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,503
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, near public transportation, shops and parks. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private entrances, large kitchens and extra storage. Furnished units available. Pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Washington
3 Units Available
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Element will offer a peaceful place to call home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Ortega
9 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
1055 Manet Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1012 sqft
Featuring stylish apartment homes designed for living, these units come in a variety of floor plans and offer easy access to the freeway. Amenities include complete appliance packages and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:38pm
Ponderosa
2 Units Available
Cherry Blossom Apartments
924 Mangrove Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
615 sqft
Clean, comfortable apartments located in the Santa Clara School District, close to the Sunken Gardens Golf Course and Lawrence Square Shopping Center. Cat-friendly units with carpeting, ceiling fans and extra storage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Washington
1 Unit Available
949 Sutter Ave
949 Sutter Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1144 sqft
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc. DRE 02021398 AMAZING VALUE! Urban style living in the heart of Silicon Valley, bordering Sunnyvale & Mountain View.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
West Murphy
1 Unit Available
481 Morse Avenue
481 Morse Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1300 sqft
Recently remodeled four bedroom, two full bath duplex located off of Maude Avenue and Wolfe Road. This recently remodeled duplex that has newer appliances, paint, and hardwood flooring throughout the home with carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Murphy
1 Unit Available
795 N Fair Oaks Ave 3
795 North Fair Oaks Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
Spacious first floor condo at convenient location! - Property Id: 124072 Spacious First floor Condo with nice size porch in desirable community. Stackable washer and dryer in unit and plenty of closet space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington
1 Unit Available
1229 West McKinley Avenue
1229 West Mckinley Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1000 sqft
2 Available 06/16/20 Two story townhouse style unit nestled inside a quiet community with no one lives above or below you.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Murphy
1 Unit Available
388 Santa Diana Terrace
388 Santa Diana Ter, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1781 sqft
Beautiful Newer 4 Bedroom Town Home in Sunnyvale - 388 Santa Diana Terrace offers quality upgrades and thoughtful custom touches. The town home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths spread over three luxurious levels.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Murphy
1 Unit Available
743 San Jule Court Unit 5
743 San Jule Court, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
575 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasing, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the East Murphy neighborhood in Sunnyvale.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
596 Saco Terrace
596 Saco Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1575 sqft
596 Saco Terrace Available 06/15/20 Spacious Dual Master Suite for Rent- $3,995/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous smart townhome in Sunnyvale! *Currently in the turnover phase, professional photos to come soon!* This 2 bedrooms 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ortega
1 Unit Available
693 Picasso Terrace
693 Picasso Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1184 sqft
693 Picasso Terrace Available 07/01/20 Updated Townhome in Desirable Sunnyvale Location! - *Showing by appointment only, contact Chaya Shahar, cell 650.906.4854* Come take a look at this 2BD/1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
725 Starbush Dr 1
725 Starbush Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
850 sqft
1 bd. apartment in a single family home. Sunnyvale - Property Id: 289559 Upstairs 1 bedroom apartment of a single family home.beautifully appointed with new paint,crown molding, wood floors. washer and dryer. beautiful kitchen w/ all appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
899 Periwinkle Ter #899, Sunnyvale, CA, US, 94086
899 Periwinkle Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1771 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6f4f0ee7ec0379e0e3268 Beautiful and spacious townhouse on Wolfe and Maria Ln.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Murphy
1 Unit Available
611 San Luisito Way
611 San Luisito Way, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,287
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$2,495/month with one month off SPECIAL for twelve months lease term!! NEWLY RENOVATED, BRIGHT & SPACIOUS WITH LARGE PATIO, PETS FRIENDLY WITH NO PET RENT & NEW APPLIANCES that makes your home a favorite place to be! Quiet yet conveniently home in

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ortega
1 Unit Available
445 Crescent Ave
445 Crescent Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1330 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raynor
1 Unit Available
990 East El Camino Real
990 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
550 sqft
Super Chic Modern Home in Sunnyvale - Great Location, Low Density, Quiet, Amazing Value - Stunning Remodeled Apartment Home with High End Designer Materials - Bright, Open and Spacious - Great location with walking distance to restaurants,

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
952 Bellomo Avenue
952 Bellomo Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1428 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Townhouse in the heart of Sunnyvale. Minutes away from the new Apple Campus and downtown Sunnyvale.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage District
1 Unit Available
572 Blackwood Terrace
572 Blackwood Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1714 sqft
Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale 3BR/2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
348 Amaryllis Ter
348 Amaryllis Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
Beautiful newer silicon valley townhome . Three bedrooms, 2 full baths and one half bath. washer and dryer in the Unit. Attached two car garage and private balcony. Close to major silicon valley companies and shopping. Private balcony.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Murphy
1 Unit Available
588 Santa Rosalia Terrace
588 Santa Rosalia Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1322 sqft
Luxury townhouse at Fusion. Many upgrades and amenities. Must see! - This luxury townhouse has hardwood floors, Beech cabinets, Caesarstone kitchen counter, glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sunnyvale, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sunnyvale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunnyvale 3 BedroomsSunnyvale Accessible ApartmentsSunnyvale Apartments under $1,800Sunnyvale Apartments under $2,000
Sunnyvale Apartments under $2,200Sunnyvale Apartments with BalconySunnyvale Apartments with GarageSunnyvale Apartments with GymSunnyvale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunnyvale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSunnyvale Apartments with Parking
Sunnyvale Apartments with PoolSunnyvale Apartments with Washer-DryerSunnyvale Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunnyvale Furnished ApartmentsSunnyvale Pet Friendly PlacesSunnyvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaHeritage District
East MurphyDe Anza

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley