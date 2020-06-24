Rent Calculator
Santa Ana, CA
3641 South Bear Street
3641 South Bear Street
3641 S Bear St
No Longer Available
Location
3641 S Bear St, Santa Ana, CA 92704
South Coast
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhome - in quiet community, first level access with beautiful view in living room.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3641-s-bear-st-santa-ana-ca-92704-usa-unit-e/b0f6c74e-3e72-43cc-a13a-1b1cace8cff6
(RLNE4891364)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3641 South Bear Street have any available units?
3641 South Bear Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3641 South Bear Street have?
Some of 3641 South Bear Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3641 South Bear Street currently offering any rent specials?
3641 South Bear Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 South Bear Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3641 South Bear Street is pet friendly.
Does 3641 South Bear Street offer parking?
Yes, 3641 South Bear Street offers parking.
Does 3641 South Bear Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3641 South Bear Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 South Bear Street have a pool?
Yes, 3641 South Bear Street has a pool.
Does 3641 South Bear Street have accessible units?
No, 3641 South Bear Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 South Bear Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 South Bear Street has units with dishwashers.
