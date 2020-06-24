All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 3641 South Bear Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
3641 South Bear Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

3641 South Bear Street

3641 S Bear St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3641 S Bear St, Santa Ana, CA 92704
South Coast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhome - in quiet community, first level access with beautiful view in living room.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3641-s-bear-st-santa-ana-ca-92704-usa-unit-e/b0f6c74e-3e72-43cc-a13a-1b1cace8cff6

(RLNE4891364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 South Bear Street have any available units?
3641 South Bear Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 South Bear Street have?
Some of 3641 South Bear Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 South Bear Street currently offering any rent specials?
3641 South Bear Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 South Bear Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3641 South Bear Street is pet friendly.
Does 3641 South Bear Street offer parking?
Yes, 3641 South Bear Street offers parking.
Does 3641 South Bear Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3641 South Bear Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 South Bear Street have a pool?
Yes, 3641 South Bear Street has a pool.
Does 3641 South Bear Street have accessible units?
No, 3641 South Bear Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 South Bear Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 South Bear Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine