Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry carport clubhouse courtyard e-payments lobby

Horizon Apartment Homes

in Santa Ana, California offers stylish and comfortable studios, 1 and 2

bedroom apartments and townhomes minutes from John Wayne Airport and other

popular attractions like Disneyland, Newport Beach, Edison Field, Santa Ana

Zoo, restaurants and shopping. Residents at Horizon Apartment Homes enjoy

spacious, newly remodeled apartments with open living areas, bathrooms with

garden-style tubs, fully-equipped kitchens and private balconies. Community

amenities include a fitness center with cardio equipment, a sparkling pool,

playground & grilling area and pet-friendly landscaping. When you have to

leave home, you'll have easy access public transportation as well as

Interstates 5, I-405 and Route 55 and 22. Whether you need to go to work,

have fun at the zoo, shop or just relax at home, Horizon can provide it all.

Come home to our Santa Ana apartments today.