Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM

274 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Ana, CA

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
46 Units Available
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Santa Anita Park
55 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,230
1238 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:31pm
Cabrillo Park
1 Unit Available
2521 North Hathaway Street
2521 North Hathaway Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1414 sqft
Located on a cul de sac in a wonderful neighborhood, this single family home features extensive bamboo flooring, recessed lighting throughout, upgraded dual paned windows, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and custom cabinets, plantation

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trask Fairview
1 Unit Available
1739 River Lane
1739 River Lane, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
JUST LISTED!!! 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL ON CUL-DE-SAC - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Single story POOL home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood with an attached 2 car garage. Close to "The Block", 22 and 5 freeways.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
145 E City Place Dr
145 E City Place Dr, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1920 sqft
LOFT WORK AND LIVE AT CITY PLACE, SANTA ANA - Property Id: 233698 Welcome to 'The Lofts' at City Place. .. a unique opportunity in a live/work environment. .. no more commuting.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bristol Manor
1 Unit Available
2109 North Bristol Street
2109 Bristol Street, Santa Ana, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Village North
1 Unit Available
126 South Fairview Street Unit 2
126 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1353 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Coast
1 Unit Available
1001 W Stevens Avenue # 289
1001 West Stevens Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
981 sqft
South Coast Terrace: Upper 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit, - South Coast Terrace: Upper 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit, Kitchen with Tiled Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Separate Dining, Tile Floors, New Carpet In Bedrooms, New Blinds, New

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
610 E Jeanette Lane
610 E Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
This modern townhome is located in the highly desired residential village of "City Place". The tri-level home consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus loft and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Armstrong
1 Unit Available
3109 S Rene Drive
3109 South Rene Drive, Santa Ana, CA
Nice home in South Coast Metro for rent. 1bedroom 1 bath downstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Artesia Pilar
1 Unit Available
610 W Tribella Court
610 W Tribella Ct, Santa Ana, CA
Welcome to the prestigious community of Tribella! This masterpiece by Trumark Home showcases Orange County living at it’s finest. As a newer communitywith beautiful architecture, Tribella provides a breath of fresh air.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Sandpointe
1 Unit Available
311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1
311 Carriage Drive, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1062 sqft
Prime area of Santa Ana, beautiful townhouse with wood vinyl flooring throughout. High ceilings and very spacious with lots of cabinet and closet space. Two car garage and washer and dryer included.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
1080 S Harbor Boulevard
1080 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1573 sqft
Welcome to the newest gated community in Santa Ana with SOLAR POWER townhomes. It features 3 suite bedrooms, one bedroom on the second floor and two bedrooms on the third floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Park Santiago
1 Unit Available
806 E Santa Clara Avenue
806 East Santa Clara Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1273 sqft
3D TOUR HERE: https://www.asteroommls.

1 of 55

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Cabrillo Park
1 Unit Available
1113 Aspen St
1113 Aspen Street, Santa Ana, CA
Laminate flooring in kitchen. Central AC/Heating system. Attractive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry leads to a living room with a brick fireplace, dining area and plenty of windows for natural lighting.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Thorton Park
1 Unit Available
2009 W Adams St
2009 West Adams Street, Santa Ana, CA
Great location! Very bright, move-in condition. - Property Id: 254213 My house is in move in ready condition and available for move in now. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254213 Property Id 254213 (RLNE5677768)
Results within 1 mile of Santa Ana
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Southeast Anaheim
39 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,015
1445 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 South Grand
204 South Grand Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1200 sqft
204 South Grand Available 07/01/20 - Virtual Tours subject to cancellation if property is rented prior. Virtual Showing Friday June 12th 4pm https://us02web.zoom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
113 Schick
113 Schick, Irvine, CA
Available 09/01/20 Brand new Luxury 4 bed 3.5 bath Townhome in Irvine - Property Id: 296984 Modern and thoughtfully furnished Lots of lights and windows The first floor attached with a 2 car garage,and one private room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
1811 Iowa St
1811 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1457 sqft
1811 Iowa St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful corner lot Mesa Verde home! - If you are seeking a gorgeous single story home with lots of character on a large corner lot in Costa Mesa's coveted Mesa Verde, then look no further! This mission style home

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3009 N Main St
3009 North Main Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1622 sqft
The Loft: Live/ Work at City Place, Santa Ana - Property Id: 55846 Location! Location! Right on Main Street. Just across the street from the Main Place shopping mall. Live the Urban lifestyle.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
616 W. Chapman Avenue
616 West Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1200 sqft
616 W. Chapman Avenue Available 06/15/20 - Newly painted with enclosed rear yard. In Old Towne Orange. large driveway. Available to view on Appointment only-SOCIAL DISTANCING WHEN SHOWING-One party viewing at a time.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 W. Palmyra Avenue
2025 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1500 sqft
Extensively Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in The City Of Orange - Welcome home! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths spread out over 1500 Sq.Ft of living space. This home has been extensively remodeled. The property interior has been freshly painted.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
271 South Grand
271 South Grand Street, Orange, CA
271 South Grand Available 06/16/20 - First Showing Tuesday June 16th 3pm-no other showing times are being scheduled SOCIAL DISTANCING WHEN SHOWING-One party viewing at a time.

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report. Santa Ana rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Ana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report. Santa Ana rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Ana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Santa Ana rent trends were flat over the past month

Santa Ana rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Santa Ana stand at $1,446 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,858 for a two-bedroom. Santa Ana's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Ana over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Ana

    As rents have fallen slightly in Santa Ana, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Ana is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Santa Ana's median two-bedroom rent of $1,858 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Santa Ana.
    • While rents in Santa Ana fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Ana than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Santa Ana is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

