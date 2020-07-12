271 Apartments for rent in South Coast, Santa Ana, CA

/
south coast
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
997 sqft
Peaceful apartment community with gated entry, three lighted tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature enclosed garages, large individual balconies, and private yards in some homes.
1040 W. MacArthur Blvd.
1040 Macarthur Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
642 sqft
$1650/Mon,1BED,CONDO@IRVINE BORDER 55&405 Freeway - Property Id: 301624 MacArthur Village Condo.1 large bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 large living room, 1 kitchen with dining area and balcony.1 registered parking carport and 1 unassigned guest parking.
1001 West Stevens Ave #148
1001 West Stevens Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing two bedroom condo in gated community! - This amazing two bedroom one bath condo is walking distance from South Coast Plaza and shopping in Santa Ana! Beautiful hardwood floors, large private patio, gas stove and appliances! 2 assigned
1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132
1000 Macarthur Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished, Mid-Century Modern 1 Bedroom Condo - Fully furnished, mid-century modern condo in the guard gated community of MacArthur Village! This completely remodeled unit has new waterproof
Results within 1 mile of South Coast
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$2,131
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,246
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,016
1129 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,780
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1216 sqft
Comfortable and secure living with private garages, vaulted ceilings, and large balconies/patios. Only minutes from the Bristol Center, Trader Joe's, and the popular In-N-Out Burger restaurant.
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1114 sqft
Spacious apartments with private yards and central air and heat. Community features gorgeous walkways and streams, a basketball court, and saunas. Near shopping at South Coast Plaza. Easy access to I-405.
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1229 sqft
Southtown at Main Apartments in Santa Ana, California comprises a 44-unit apartment community with four retail tenant spaces in Santa Ana. Nearby restaurants include SUBWAY®Restaurants, Burger Stop and Ochoa's Chorizo Store.
3405 Main Street S
3405 South Main Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1788 sqft
RARE OPPORTUNITY to live in this ideally situated and highly-desirable Vantage Community located in the SOUTH COAST METRO area! This stylish home provides cathedral ceilings and large windows that allow natural lighting and sunshine into the entire
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2
3500 South Greenville Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Virtual Tours Available!** Newly Remodeled Fully Furnished condo in the South Coast Metro area. This beautiful 1-Bed 1-Bath condo boasts a large open floor plan with a modern design and vaulted ceilings.
South Coast Springs
3650 Bear Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
815 sqft
Remodeled unit in South Coast Springs, an exclusive gated community centrally located in the South Coast Metro area. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings provides plenty of light and space.
2009 W Adams St
2009 West Adams Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
1628 sqft
Great location! Very bright, move-in condition. - Property Id: 254213 My house is in move in ready condition and available for move in now. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254213 Property Id 254213 (RLNE5677768)
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,085
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,071
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,238
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,125
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1592 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,790
3009 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,738
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,566
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,717
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1767 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
1582 sqft
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
