197 Apartments for rent in Santa Ana, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Santa Ana renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Santa Anita Park
55 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,840
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
Cabrillo Park
23 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,565
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sherman Oaks
6 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Santa Ana
1 Unit Available
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Bristol Manor
1 Unit Available
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1229 sqft
Southtown at Main Apartments in Santa Ana, California comprises a 44-unit apartment community with four retail tenant spaces in Santa Ana. Nearby restaurants include SUBWAY®Restaurants, Burger Stop and Ochoa's Chorizo Store.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bristol Manor
1 Unit Available
2109 North Bristol Street
2109 Bristol Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2686 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Windsor Village North
1 Unit Available
126 South Fairview Street Unit 2
126 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1353 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Cabrillo Park
1 Unit Available
2521 North Hathaway Street
2521 North Hathaway Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1414 sqft
Located on a cul de sac in a wonderful neighborhood, this single family home features extensive bamboo flooring, recessed lighting throughout, upgraded dual paned windows, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and custom cabinets, plantation

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
145 E City Place Dr
145 E City Place Dr, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1920 sqft
LOFT WORK AND LIVE AT CITY PLACE, SANTA ANA - Property Id: 233698 Welcome to 'The Lofts' at City Place. .. a unique opportunity in a live/work environment. .. no more commuting.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Armstrong
1 Unit Available
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2
3500 South Greenville Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Virtual Tours Available!** Newly Remodeled Fully Furnished condo in the South Coast Metro area. This beautiful 1-Bed 1-Bath condo boasts a large open floor plan with a modern design and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Sandpointe
1 Unit Available
311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1
311 Carriage Drive, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1062 sqft
Prime area of Santa Ana, beautiful townhouse with wood vinyl flooring throughout. High ceilings and very spacious with lots of cabinet and closet space. Two car garage and washer and dryer included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Park Santiago
1 Unit Available
806 E Santa Clara Avenue
806 East Santa Clara Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1273 sqft
3D TOUR HERE: https://www.asteroommls.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Downtown Santa Ana
1 Unit Available
450 E 4th Street
450 East 4th Street, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
808 sqft
FABULOUS 2-bedroom, 2-bath CONDO in downtown anta Ana! UPGRADED open floor plan with large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops comes with stove and microwave. Both bedrooms with walk-in closets.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Thorton Park
1 Unit Available
2009 W Adams St
2009 West Adams Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
1628 sqft
Great location! Very bright, move-in condition. - Property Id: 254213 My house is in move in ready condition and available for move in now. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254213 Property Id 254213 (RLNE5677768)
Results within 1 mile of Santa Ana
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
44 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,850
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
14 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,963
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Southeast Anaheim
38 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,020
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,056
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Coast Metro
51 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Fountain Valley
9 Units Available
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
899 sqft
Complex in the center of Fountain Valley. Spacious apartments with access to community garden, fitness center, heated pool and spa. Close to Mile Square Regional Park and Fountain Valley Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1020 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes, in the heart of beautiful Tustin, California.
City Guide for Santa Ana, CA

Those mad, Santa Ana winds are blowing in from the desert, inflating your passion and calling your name. When you’re left-coast bound and singing: “California here I come,” don’t be afraid to dive right into the mouth of the madness and find yourself an apartment in Santa Ana, the biggest city in the O.C.

Like most of the towns and cities in Orange County, however, the neighborhoods in Santa Ana range wildly in price and style. To help you pinpoint the perfect pad, here’s a helpful guide to the city’s most popular living locales.

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Ana? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Santa Ana, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Santa Ana renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

