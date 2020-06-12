Apartment List
188 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Santa Ana, CA

Armstrong
20 Units Available
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1114 sqft
Spacious apartments with private yards and central air and heat. Community features gorgeous walkways and streams, a basketball court, and saunas. Near shopping at South Coast Plaza. Easy access to I-405.
South Coast
50 Units Available
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
997 sqft
Peaceful apartment community with gated entry, three lighted tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature enclosed garages, large individual balconies, and private yards in some homes.
$
Santa Anita Park
55 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
46 Units Available
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1164 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
$
Cabrillo Park
27 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Tustin Avenue
5 Units Available
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.
14 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
$
Sherman Oaks
5 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Armstrong
12 Units Available
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1216 sqft
Comfortable and secure living with private garages, vaulted ceilings, and large balconies/patios. Only minutes from the Bristol Center, Trader Joe's, and the popular In-N-Out Burger restaurant.
$
Cabrillo Park
35 Units Available
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
Bristol Manor
1 Unit Available
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1229 sqft
Southtown at Main Apartments in Santa Ana, California comprises a 44-unit apartment community with four retail tenant spaces in Santa Ana. Nearby restaurants include SUBWAY®Restaurants, Burger Stop and Ochoa's Chorizo Store.

Armstrong
1 Unit Available
2713 W Orion Ave 2
2713 West Orion Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartments - Property Id: 223161 This apartment is situated close to the area of South Coast Metro neighborhood, South Coast Plaza, and it has covered back porch, covered front porch, front patio with a large tree in the

Downtown Santa Ana
1 Unit Available
450 E 4th Street
450 East 4th Street, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
808 sqft
FABULOUS 2-bedroom, 2-bath CONDO in the heart of Santa Ana! UPGRADED open floor plan with large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops comes with stove and microwave. Both bedrooms with walk-in closets.

South Harbor
1 Unit Available
2817 S. Fairview Unit I
2817 S Fairview St, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
798 sqft
$500 Off the First Months Rent! Two Bedroom Condo in the Center Of Orange County! - **$500 Off the First Months Rent!** This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is 798 square feet and is on the ground level.
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen Bay
12431 El Rey Place, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aberdeen Bay in Garden Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Irvine Business Complex
16 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
$
Irvine Business Complex
42 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Fountain Valley
9 Units Available
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
899 sqft
Complex in the center of Fountain Valley. Spacious apartments with access to community garden, fitness center, heated pool and spa. Close to Mile Square Regional Park and Fountain Valley Recreation Center.
Southeast Anaheim
39 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
South Coast Metro
52 Units Available
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1129 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
12 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
$
South Coast Metro
50 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.

June 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report. Santa Ana rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Ana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Santa Ana rent trends were flat over the past month

Santa Ana rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Santa Ana stand at $1,446 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,858 for a two-bedroom. Santa Ana's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Ana over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Ana

    As rents have fallen slightly in Santa Ana, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Ana is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Santa Ana's median two-bedroom rent of $1,858 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Santa Ana.
    • While rents in Santa Ana fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Ana than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Santa Ana is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

