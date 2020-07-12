/
cabrillo park
211 Apartments for rent in Cabrillo Park, Santa Ana, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
18 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,566
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,717
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
35 Units Available
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B
1042 Cabrillo Park Drive, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
675 sqft
One Bedroom Condo for Rent in The Redwoods Community! - This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is 675 square feet and conveniently located on the 1st floor in The Redwoods Community! As you enter the unit, you are invited with the spacious
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1210 Joana Drive
1210 Joana Drive, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2008 sqft
A wonderful home in a great neighborhood. Excellent floor plan. Property features a large living room, nice sized bedrooms, and 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2425 N Linwood Avenue
2425 North Linwood Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1752 sqft
For a private Showing please contact Desi Reyes at 714-264-8473
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1113 Aspen St
1113 Aspen Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1868 sqft
Laminate flooring in kitchen. Central AC/Heating system. Attractive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry leads to a living room with a brick fireplace, dining area and plenty of windows for natural lighting.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1345 Cabrillo Park Dr.
1345 Cabrillo Park Drive, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monterey Villas' Resort Style living. Park like grounds include tennis, pool, spa, sauna, fitness center and volleyball. Brand new laminate wood floor throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Cabrillo Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,877
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
9 Units Available
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pasadena Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mark VII in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,032
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1156 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,550
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Segovia Apartments in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
563 Fashion Park Pl D
563 S Fashion Park St, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo! - Property Id: 306683 Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom condo unit with large patio and open living space. All new interior with grey faux wood flooring. One car detached garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
145 E City Place Dr
145 E City Place Dr, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1685 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOFT WORK AND LIVE AT CITY PLACE, SANTA ANA - Property Id: 233698 Welcome to 'The Lofts' at City Place. .. a unique opportunity in a live/work environment. .. no more commuting.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
936 E. Santa Ana Blvd #1
936 East Santa Ana Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
2300 sqft
MOVE IN READY **Gorgeous state of the art 2bed/3ba COMMERCIAL/RESIDENTIAL unique 3 story Santiago Street Lofts *Exceptional Urban~Style Work/Home Corner End Unit Townhome* - *******Now AVAILABLE****** Must see this expectional property that offers
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1249 W Palmyra Avenue
1249 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
This is a 2 story 2 Bed 2.5 Bath completely remodeled home with no shared walls. With an open floor plan downstairs, you have tile wood throughout the downstairs with a large kitchen and large living room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1305 E Palmyra Avenue
1305 East Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath completely remodeled. This is a ground level unit part of a 4 unit apartment complex. You have a private front porch with a diving wood fence with gate.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1303 W Palmyra Avenue
1303 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
700 sqft
This is an upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment recently updated. Upstairs you have a small porch next to the front door, inside you have restored hardwood floors followed by tile in the kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
447 South Grand
447 South Grand Street, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
1417 sqft
- WELCOME TO THIS 1910 HIP ROOF COTTAGE IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWNE! CALIFORNIA DROUGHT TOLERANT FRONT YARD, REAR ALLEY ACCESS WITH A DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE AND MATURE SHADE TREE IN THE BACK YARD.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 E. Dorothy
2600 East Dorothy Drive, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3138 sqft
- Large Home with huge bedrooms, this Single Family residence has a large enclosed rear yard and a two car garage. Showings available after July 1st, 2020 In order to apply for the property we require a minimum of a 680 Credit Score/ Income 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1032 E Washington
1032 East Washington Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1150 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom attached home with large single car garage. Kitchen completely remodeled. Brand new appliances include refrigerator, dish washer, gas stove, and microwave. All wood flooring through out.
