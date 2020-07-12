/
226 Apartments for rent in Armstrong, Santa Ana, CA
11 Units Available
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1216 sqft
Comfortable and secure living with private garages, vaulted ceilings, and large balconies/patios. Only minutes from the Bristol Center, Trader Joe's, and the popular In-N-Out Burger restaurant.
19 Units Available
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1114 sqft
Spacious apartments with private yards and central air and heat. Community features gorgeous walkways and streams, a basketball court, and saunas. Near shopping at South Coast Plaza. Easy access to I-405.
1 Unit Available
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2
3500 South Greenville Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Virtual Tours Available!** Newly Remodeled Fully Furnished condo in the South Coast Metro area. This beautiful 1-Bed 1-Bath condo boasts a large open floor plan with a modern design and vaulted ceilings.
1 Unit Available
South Coast Springs
3650 Bear Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
815 sqft
Remodeled unit in South Coast Springs, an exclusive gated community centrally located in the South Coast Metro area. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings provides plenty of light and space.
54 Units Available
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$2,131
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,246
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,016
1129 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
9 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
52 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,780
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
1040 W. MacArthur Blvd.
1040 Macarthur Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
642 sqft
$1650/Mon,1BED,CONDO@IRVINE BORDER 55&405 Freeway - Property Id: 301624 MacArthur Village Condo.1 large bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 large living room, 1 kitchen with dining area and balcony.1 registered parking carport and 1 unassigned guest parking.
1 Unit Available
2623 W Meadowwood
2623 West Meadowwood, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1134 sqft
Ready to Move In Spacious Three bedrooms & two full baths, Two Story End Unit Townhome on a very Desirable Neighborhood. Property is located in a very Private and Quite Area.
1 Unit Available
1836 S Bamdal St
1836 South Bamdal Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1285 sqft
House for rent - Property Id: 307424 Fabulous single level gem nestled in great neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
2851 S Fairview Street #D
2851 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
809 sqft
Lakeshore: Upper 2 Bedroom 1 Bath: - Lakeshore: Upper 2 Bedroom 1 Bath: Kitchen with Stove, Dishwasher Refrigerator (As Is), Large Bar Top with 4 Chairs, Large Panty, Gas Fireplace, Blinds, Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans, Bathroom Vanity with Dual
1 Unit Available
1001 West Stevens Ave #148
1001 West Stevens Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing two bedroom condo in gated community! - This amazing two bedroom one bath condo is walking distance from South Coast Plaza and shopping in Santa Ana! Beautiful hardwood floors, large private patio, gas stove and appliances! 2 assigned
1 Unit Available
1134 Austin Street
1134 Austin Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1308 sqft
Look at this beautiful home in the center of Costa Mesa. A lovely single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Home features open living room with fireplace and front bay window.
1 Unit Available
2009 W Adams St
2009 West Adams Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
1628 sqft
Great location! Very bright, move-in condition. - Property Id: 254213 My house is in move in ready condition and available for move in now. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254213 Property Id 254213 (RLNE5677768)
1 Unit Available
1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132
1000 Macarthur Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished, Mid-Century Modern 1 Bedroom Condo - Fully furnished, mid-century modern condo in the guard gated community of MacArthur Village! This completely remodeled unit has new waterproof
27 Units Available
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,794
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
52 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
32 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,085
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
30 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,071
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,238
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
32 Units Available
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,125
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,790
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
3 Units Available
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,738
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
15 Units Available
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
15 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,877
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
7 Units Available
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
