Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

339 Apartments for rent in Santa Ana, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
South Coast
51 Units Available
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
997 sqft
Peaceful apartment community with gated entry, three lighted tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature enclosed garages, large individual balconies, and private yards in some homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Santa Anita Park
55 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,778
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
46 Units Available
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
Cabrillo Park
25 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,565
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
Cabrillo Park
35 Units Available
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Armstrong
20 Units Available
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1114 sqft
Spacious apartments with private yards and central air and heat. Community features gorgeous walkways and streams, a basketball court, and saunas. Near shopping at South Coast Plaza. Easy access to I-405.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Armstrong
12 Units Available
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1216 sqft
Comfortable and secure living with private garages, vaulted ceilings, and large balconies/patios. Only minutes from the Bristol Center, Trader Joe's, and the popular In-N-Out Burger restaurant.
Last updated June 11 at 04:59pm
Tustin Avenue
5 Units Available
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Santa Ana
1 Unit Available
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sherman Oaks
5 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
Willard
2 Units Available
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,525
695 sqft
1001 Riverine Ave is a multi-family home in Santa Ana, CA 92701. Nearby schools include Orange County Educational Arts Academy, Storybook Preschool, and Head Start Santa Ana Unified School District. The property was built in 1983.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
Bristol Manor
1 Unit Available
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1229 sqft
Southtown at Main Apartments in Santa Ana, California comprises a 44-unit apartment community with four retail tenant spaces in Santa Ana. Nearby restaurants include SUBWAY®Restaurants, Burger Stop and Ochoa's Chorizo Store.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Tustin Avenue
1 Unit Available
521-591 N. Tustin Ave.
521 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,375
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to several major freeways along with public transportation, schools, parks and fine dining. Call Today!!!. .

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Cabrillo Park
1 Unit Available
2521 North Hathaway Street
2521 North Hathaway Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1414 sqft
Located on a cul de sac in a wonderful neighborhood, this single family home features extensive bamboo flooring, recessed lighting throughout, upgraded dual paned windows, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and custom cabinets, plantation

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
145 E City Place Dr
145 E City Place Dr, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1920 sqft
LOFT WORK AND LIVE AT CITY PLACE, SANTA ANA - Property Id: 233698 Welcome to 'The Lofts' at City Place. .. a unique opportunity in a live/work environment. .. no more commuting.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Armstrong
1 Unit Available
2713 W Orion Ave 2
2713 West Orion Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartments - Property Id: 223161 This apartment is situated close to the area of South Coast Metro neighborhood, South Coast Plaza, and it has covered back porch, covered front porch, front patio with a large tree in the

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bristol Manor
1 Unit Available
2109 North Bristol Street
2109 Bristol Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2686 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Village North
1 Unit Available
126 South Fairview Street Unit 2
126 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1353 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Coast
1 Unit Available
1001 W Stevens Avenue # 289
1001 West Stevens Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
981 sqft
South Coast Terrace: Upper 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit, - South Coast Terrace: Upper 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit, Kitchen with Tiled Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Separate Dining, Tile Floors, New Carpet In Bedrooms, New Blinds, New

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
610 E Jeanette Lane
610 E Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2199 sqft
This modern townhome is located in the highly desired residential village of "City Place". The tri-level home consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus loft and an attached 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Armstrong
1 Unit Available
3109 S Rene Drive
3109 South Rene Drive, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2151 sqft
Nice home in South Coast Metro for rent. 1bedroom 1 bath downstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Armstrong
1 Unit Available
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2
3500 South Greenville Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Virtual Tours Available!** Newly Remodeled Fully Furnished condo in the South Coast Metro area. This beautiful 1-Bed 1-Bath condo boasts a large open floor plan with a modern design and vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
South Coast
1 Unit Available
1040 W Macarthur Boulevard
1040 Macarthur Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
642 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! In South Coast Metro, next to South Coast Plaza and ideal location within the community - quiet and near the sports facilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Santa Ana, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Santa Ana renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

