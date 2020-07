Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher furnished carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub media room valet service bike storage conference room dog grooming area doorman game room internet access package receiving tennis court

Discover the essence of refined Southern California living at The Marke, an upscale apartment community of designer rentals in Santa Ana. Our high-end one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature open floor plans, personal patios/balconies, gourmet kitchens, and spacious walk-in closets for both comfort and style. Unique to The Marke is our rooftop recreation deck. Relax in the saltwater pool and spa with views overlooking the city, or unwind in a private cabana with flat-screen TVs. Take some time for yourself in the expansive clubhouse, featuring a private bowling alley, billiards, shuffleboard, and dining space. If you manage to leave the rooftop and beautiful courtyards, discover premier shopping and entertainment only minutes away. Shop at South Coast Plaza, catch a show at Segerstrom Hall, or marvel at the exhibits of Bowers Museum.