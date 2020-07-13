318 Apartments for rent in Santa Ana, CA with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
51 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
45 Units Available
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
35 Units Available
Cabrillo Park
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
54 Units Available
South Coast
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
997 sqft
Peaceful apartment community with gated entry, three lighted tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature enclosed garages, large individual balconies, and private yards in some homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
11 Units Available
Armstrong
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1216 sqft
Comfortable and secure living with private garages, vaulted ceilings, and large balconies/patios. Only minutes from the Bristol Center, Trader Joe's, and the popular In-N-Out Burger restaurant.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
18 Units Available
Cabrillo Park
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,566
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,717
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 9 at 05:23pm
3 Units Available
Tustin Avenue
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Armstrong
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1114 sqft
Spacious apartments with private yards and central air and heat. Community features gorgeous walkways and streams, a basketball court, and saunas. Near shopping at South Coast Plaza. Easy access to I-405.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
4 Units Available
Southeast Industrial District
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1044 sqft
Near freeways, the Santa Ana Zoo, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings, with dishwashers and walk-in closets. Community facilities include a pool, on-site laundry, and playground.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cabrillo Park
1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B
1042 Cabrillo Park Drive, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
675 sqft
One Bedroom Condo for Rent in The Redwoods Community! - This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is 675 square feet and conveniently located on the 1st floor in The Redwoods Community! As you enter the unit, you are invited with the spacious

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Coast
1040 W. MacArthur Blvd.
1040 Macarthur Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
642 sqft
$1650/Mon,1BED,CONDO@IRVINE BORDER 55&405 Freeway - Property Id: 301624 MacArthur Village Condo.1 large bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 large living room, 1 kitchen with dining area and balcony.1 registered parking carport and 1 unassigned guest parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2851 S Fairview Street #D
2851 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
809 sqft
Lakeshore: Upper 2 Bedroom 1 Bath: - Lakeshore: Upper 2 Bedroom 1 Bath: Kitchen with Stove, Dishwasher Refrigerator (As Is), Large Bar Top with 4 Chairs, Large Panty, Gas Fireplace, Blinds, Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans, Bathroom Vanity with Dual

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Trask Fairview
1739 River Lane
1739 River Lane, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
JUST LISTED!!! 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL ON CUL-DE-SAC - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Single story POOL home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood with an attached 2 car garage. Close to "The Block", 22 and 5 freeways.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Coast
1001 West Stevens Ave #148
1001 West Stevens Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing two bedroom condo in gated community! - This amazing two bedroom one bath condo is walking distance from South Coast Plaza and shopping in Santa Ana! Beautiful hardwood floors, large private patio, gas stove and appliances! 2 assigned

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
3405 Main Street S
3405 South Main Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1788 sqft
RARE OPPORTUNITY to live in this ideally situated and highly-desirable Vantage Community located in the SOUTH COAST METRO area! This stylish home provides cathedral ceilings and large windows that allow natural lighting and sunshine into the entire

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Armstrong
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2
3500 South Greenville Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Virtual Tours Available!** Newly Remodeled Fully Furnished condo in the South Coast Metro area. This beautiful 1-Bed 1-Bath condo boasts a large open floor plan with a modern design and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Armstrong
South Coast Springs
3650 Bear Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
815 sqft
Remodeled unit in South Coast Springs, an exclusive gated community centrally located in the South Coast Metro area. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings provides plenty of light and space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Coast
1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132
1000 Macarthur Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished, Mid-Century Modern 1 Bedroom Condo - Fully furnished, mid-century modern condo in the guard gated community of MacArthur Village! This completely remodeled unit has new waterproof

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Artesia Pilar
610 W Tribella Court
610 W Tribella Ct, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2032 sqft
Welcome to the prestigious community of Tribella! This masterpiece by Trumark Home showcases Orange County living at it’s finest. As a newer communitywith beautiful architecture, Tribella provides a breath of fresh air.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Cabrillo Park
1345 Cabrillo Park Dr.
1345 Cabrillo Park Drive, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monterey Villas' Resort Style living. Park like grounds include tennis, pool, spa, sauna, fitness center and volleyball. Brand new laminate wood floor throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Ana
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
9 Units Available
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pasadena Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mark VII in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
13 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,887
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,791
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.

July 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report. Santa Ana rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Ana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report. Santa Ana rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Ana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Santa Ana rents declined over the past month

Santa Ana rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Ana stand at $1,445 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,856 for a two-bedroom. Santa Ana's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Santa Ana throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 5 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Ana

    Rent growth in Santa Ana has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Ana is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Santa Ana's median two-bedroom rent of $1,856 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Santa Ana remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Seattle (+0.2%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,678, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Ana than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Santa Ana is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

