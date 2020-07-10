All apartments in Santa Ana
Lake Dianne
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Lake Dianne

Open Now until 6pm
750 Parkcenter Dr · (714) 733-2466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Tustin Avenue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit a080 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A112 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit A081 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Dianne.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
Lake Dianne Apartment Homes in Santa Ana, California is set in a beautifully landscaped environment with running streams and ponds throughout the community. We offer one and two bedroom apartments including two sparkling pools, two spas, and a fitness center. Garages are also available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $750.00 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: Breed restriction applies. Must be under 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport/Garage: included in 2 bedrooms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Dianne have any available units?
Lake Dianne has 3 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake Dianne have?
Some of Lake Dianne's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Dianne currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Dianne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Dianne pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Dianne is pet friendly.
Does Lake Dianne offer parking?
Yes, Lake Dianne offers parking.
Does Lake Dianne have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lake Dianne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Dianne have a pool?
Yes, Lake Dianne has a pool.
Does Lake Dianne have accessible units?
Yes, Lake Dianne has accessible units.
Does Lake Dianne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Dianne has units with dishwashers.
