750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Tustin Avenue
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 days AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit a080 · Avail. now
$1,695
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit A112 · Avail. Jul 14
$2,200
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft
Unit A081 · Avail. Aug 14
$2,420
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Dianne.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
Lake Dianne Apartment Homes in Santa Ana, California is set in a beautifully landscaped environment with running streams and ponds throughout the community. We offer one and two bedroom apartments including two sparkling pools, two spas, and a fitness center. Garages are also available.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $750.00 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: Breed restriction applies. Must be under 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport/Garage: included in 2 bedrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Lake Dianne have any available units?
Lake Dianne has 3 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake Dianne have?
Some of Lake Dianne's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Dianne currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Dianne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Dianne pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Dianne is pet friendly.
Does Lake Dianne offer parking?
Yes, Lake Dianne offers parking.
Does Lake Dianne have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lake Dianne does not offer units with in unit laundry.