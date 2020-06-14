Apartment List
342 Apartments for rent in Santa Ana, CA with garage

Santa Ana apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
South Coast
50 Units Available
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
997 sqft
Peaceful apartment community with gated entry, three lighted tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature enclosed garages, large individual balconies, and private yards in some homes.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
Armstrong
21 Units Available
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1114 sqft
Spacious apartments with private yards and central air and heat. Community features gorgeous walkways and streams, a basketball court, and saunas. Near shopping at South Coast Plaza. Easy access to I-405.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
46 Units Available
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
Armstrong
12 Units Available
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1216 sqft
Comfortable and secure living with private garages, vaulted ceilings, and large balconies/patios. Only minutes from the Bristol Center, Trader Joe's, and the popular In-N-Out Burger restaurant.
1 of 35

Last updated June 11 at 04:59pm
Tustin Avenue
5 Units Available
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Cabrillo Park
1 Unit Available
2521 North Hathaway Street
2521 North Hathaway Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1414 sqft
Located on a cul de sac in a wonderful neighborhood, this single family home features extensive bamboo flooring, recessed lighting throughout, upgraded dual paned windows, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and custom cabinets, plantation

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2025 Deodar Street
2025 Deodar Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2178 sqft
Large lot house with RV access. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bath and double car garage. Bright kitchen with newer cabinetry, granite counters, built in range and vintage working double stove, refrigerator included with rent,separate formal dining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Industrial District
1 Unit Available
1708 Normandy Place # B
1708 Normandy Place, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
840 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bath Condo in Santa Ana- In a Community with a Pool - 1708 Normandy Place Santa Ana, CA 92705 Rent $1,700.00/Deposit $1,700.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bristol Manor
1 Unit Available
2109 North Bristol Street
2109 Bristol Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2686 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trask Fairview
1 Unit Available
1739 River Lane
1739 River Lane, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
JUST LISTED!!! 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL ON CUL-DE-SAC - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Single story POOL home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood with an attached 2 car garage. Close to "The Block", 22 and 5 freeways.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
610 E Jeanette Lane
610 E Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2199 sqft
This modern townhome is located in the highly desired residential village of "City Place". The tri-level home consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus loft and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Artesia Pilar
1 Unit Available
610 W Tribella Court
610 W Tribella Ct, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2032 sqft
Welcome to the prestigious community of Tribella! This masterpiece by Trumark Home showcases Orange County living at it’s finest. As a newer communitywith beautiful architecture, Tribella provides a breath of fresh air.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Armstrong
1 Unit Available
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2
3500 South Greenville Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Virtual Tours Available!** Newly Remodeled Fully Furnished condo in the South Coast Metro area. This beautiful 1-Bed 1-Bath condo boasts a large open floor plan with a modern design and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Sandpointe
1 Unit Available
311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1
311 Carriage Drive, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1062 sqft
Prime area of Santa Ana, beautiful townhouse with wood vinyl flooring throughout. High ceilings and very spacious with lots of cabinet and closet space. Two car garage and washer and dryer included.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Downtown Santa Ana
1 Unit Available
281 North Sycamore Street
281 North Sycamore Street, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2414 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded 2 bed 1 bath + Large Office Live/ Work Smart Townhome located in the heart of Santa Ana! This spacious 2,414 sq ft home has a spacious commercial office space on the first floor with room for your entire team.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
1080 S Harbor Boulevard
1080 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1573 sqft
Welcome to the newest gated community in Santa Ana with SOLAR POWER townhomes. It features 3 suite bedrooms, one bedroom on the second floor and two bedrooms on the third floor.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Armstrong
1 Unit Available
South Coast Springs
3650 Bear Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
815 sqft
Remodeled unit in South Coast Springs, an exclusive gated community centrally located in the South Coast Metro area. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings provides plenty of light and space.

1 of 55

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Cabrillo Park
1 Unit Available
1113 Aspen St
1113 Aspen Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1868 sqft
Laminate flooring in kitchen. Central AC/Heating system. Attractive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry leads to a living room with a brick fireplace, dining area and plenty of windows for natural lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Ana
1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Southeast Anaheim
39 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,020
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,056
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,756
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
885 sqft
Welcome to El Paseo. Our upscale community of studio, one- and two-bedroom Tustin apartments feature gorgeous Mediterranean architecture and something unique for every resident.
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Coast Metro
51 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Irvine Business Complex
15 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,997
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,061
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

