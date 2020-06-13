Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

176 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Santa Ana, CA

Finding an apartment in Santa Ana that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
46 Units Available
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Cabrillo Park
36 Units Available
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Santa Anita Park
55 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,778
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sherman Oaks
6 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
$
Cabrillo Park
24 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,565
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Last updated June 11 at 04:59pm
Tustin Avenue
5 Units Available
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
Bristol Manor
1 Unit Available
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1229 sqft
Southtown at Main Apartments in Santa Ana, California comprises a 44-unit apartment community with four retail tenant spaces in Santa Ana. Nearby restaurants include SUBWAY®Restaurants, Burger Stop and Ochoa's Chorizo Store.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Coast
1 Unit Available
1001 W Stevens Avenue # 289
1001 West Stevens Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
981 sqft
South Coast Terrace: Upper 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit, - South Coast Terrace: Upper 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit, Kitchen with Tiled Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Separate Dining, Tile Floors, New Carpet In Bedrooms, New Blinds, New

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Village North
1 Unit Available
126 South Fairview Street Unit 2
126 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1353 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bristol Manor
1 Unit Available
2109 North Bristol Street
2109 Bristol Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2686 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
145 E City Place Dr
145 E City Place Dr, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1920 sqft
LOFT WORK AND LIVE AT CITY PLACE, SANTA ANA - Property Id: 233698 Welcome to 'The Lofts' at City Place. .. a unique opportunity in a live/work environment. .. no more commuting.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Armstrong
1 Unit Available
2713 W Orion Ave 2
2713 West Orion Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartments - Property Id: 223161 This apartment is situated close to the area of South Coast Metro neighborhood, South Coast Plaza, and it has covered back porch, covered front porch, front patio with a large tree in the

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
Cabrillo Park
1 Unit Available
2521 North Hathaway Street
2521 North Hathaway Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1414 sqft
Located on a cul de sac in a wonderful neighborhood, this single family home features extensive bamboo flooring, recessed lighting throughout, upgraded dual paned windows, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and custom cabinets, plantation

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Armstrong
1 Unit Available
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2
3500 South Greenville Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Virtual Tours Available!** Newly Remodeled Fully Furnished condo in the South Coast Metro area. This beautiful 1-Bed 1-Bath condo boasts a large open floor plan with a modern design and vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Downtown Santa Ana
1 Unit Available
281 North Sycamore Street
281 North Sycamore Street, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2414 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded 2 bed 1 bath + Large Office Live/ Work Smart Townhome located in the heart of Santa Ana! This spacious 2,414 sq ft home has a spacious commercial office space on the first floor with room for your entire team.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
1080 S Harbor Boulevard
1080 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1573 sqft
Welcome to the newest gated community in Santa Ana with SOLAR POWER townhomes. It features 3 suite bedrooms, one bedroom on the second floor and two bedrooms on the third floor.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Harbor
1 Unit Available
2817 S. Fairview Unit I
2817 S Fairview St, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
798 sqft
$500 Off the First Months Rent! Two Bedroom Condo in the Center Of Orange County! - **$500 Off the First Months Rent!** This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is 798 square feet and is on the ground level.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Cabrillo Park
1 Unit Available
1113 Aspen St
1113 Aspen Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1868 sqft
Laminate flooring in kitchen. Central AC/Heating system. Attractive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry leads to a living room with a brick fireplace, dining area and plenty of windows for natural lighting.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Thorton Park
1 Unit Available
2009 W Adams St
2009 West Adams Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
1628 sqft
Great location! Very bright, move-in condition. - Property Id: 254213 My house is in move in ready condition and available for move in now. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254213 Property Id 254213 (RLNE5677768)
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
44 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,850
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,056
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1156 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Coast Metro
51 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Santa Ana, CA

Those mad, Santa Ana winds are blowing in from the desert, inflating your passion and calling your name. When you’re left-coast bound and singing: “California here I come,” don’t be afraid to dive right into the mouth of the madness and find yourself an apartment in Santa Ana, the biggest city in the O.C.

Like most of the towns and cities in Orange County, however, the neighborhoods in Santa Ana range wildly in price and style. To help you pinpoint the perfect pad, here’s a helpful guide to the city’s most popular living locales.

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Ana? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Santa Ana, CA

Finding an apartment in Santa Ana that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

