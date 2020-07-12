All apartments in Santa Ana
The Imperial Apartments
The Imperial Apartments

1722 N Bush St · (714) 202-9637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
RENT SPECIALS - $1,500 for our one bedroom apartment homes. CALL TODAY!
Location

1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Downtown Santa Ana

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 205 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Unit 400 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Imperial Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME

Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop. Our convenient location is just minutes from the 5, 57 and the 22, Bowers Museum, Discovery Science Center and The Main Mall.

The Imperial Apartments is excited to offer a studio, one or two bedroom apartment home. Our spacious floor plans feature an all-electric kitchen, granite countertops, wood-like flooring, and central air conditioning. Our floor plans offer you all the room you need to relax, so come home to The Imperial Apartments today!

Residents of The Imperial Apartments enjoy the ease of the controlled gated access to our community and take advantage of the convenient elevator. Give us a call today to schedule your personal tour, our friendly staff can't wait to meet you and help you choose your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $550-$650
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Imperial Apartments have any available units?
The Imperial Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does The Imperial Apartments have?
Some of The Imperial Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Imperial Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Imperial Apartments is offering the following rent specials: RENT SPECIALS - $1,500 for our one bedroom apartment homes. CALL TODAY!
Is The Imperial Apartments pet-friendly?
No, The Imperial Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does The Imperial Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Imperial Apartments offers parking.
Does The Imperial Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Imperial Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Imperial Apartments have a pool?
No, The Imperial Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Imperial Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Imperial Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Imperial Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Imperial Apartments has units with dishwashers.
