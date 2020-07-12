Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking on-site laundry

A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME



Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop. Our convenient location is just minutes from the 5, 57 and the 22, Bowers Museum, Discovery Science Center and The Main Mall.



The Imperial Apartments is excited to offer a studio, one or two bedroom apartment home. Our spacious floor plans feature an all-electric kitchen, granite countertops, wood-like flooring, and central air conditioning. Our floor plans offer you all the room you need to relax, so come home to The Imperial Apartments today!



Residents of The Imperial Apartments enjoy the ease of the controlled gated access to our community and take advantage of the convenient elevator. Give us a call today to schedule your personal tour, our friendly staff can't wait to meet you and help you choose your new home!