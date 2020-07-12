/
downtown santa ana
193 Apartments for rent in Downtown Santa Ana, Santa Ana, CA
$
2 Units Available
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,550
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
1 Unit Available
669 N Poinsettia Street
669 Poinsettia Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
1583 sqft
A modern and stylish 1 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath urban loft with an optional 2nd bedroom and office located near Santa Ana's vibrant Down Town and Train Depot.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Santa Ana
15 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,877
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
$
17 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
$
27 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,032
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1156 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
35 Units Available
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
2 Units Available
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,525
695 sqft
1001 Riverine Ave is a multi-family home in Santa Ana, CA 92701. Nearby schools include Orange County Educational Arts Academy, Storybook Preschool, and Head Start Santa Ana Unified School District. The property was built in 1983.
1 Unit Available
302 S. Broadway L
302 S Broadway, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Gold Seal Award Winning Garden Complex - Property Id: 90964 Large 1BR/1BA (Approx. 700 Sq.
1 Unit Available
145 E City Place Dr
145 E City Place Dr, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1685 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOFT WORK AND LIVE AT CITY PLACE, SANTA ANA - Property Id: 233698 Welcome to 'The Lofts' at City Place. .. a unique opportunity in a live/work environment. .. no more commuting.
1 Unit Available
936 E. Santa Ana Blvd #1
936 East Santa Ana Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
2300 sqft
MOVE IN READY **Gorgeous state of the art 2bed/3ba COMMERCIAL/RESIDENTIAL unique 3 story Santiago Street Lofts *Exceptional Urban~Style Work/Home Corner End Unit Townhome* - *******Now AVAILABLE****** Must see this expectional property that offers
1 Unit Available
1249 W Palmyra Avenue
1249 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
This is a 2 story 2 Bed 2.5 Bath completely remodeled home with no shared walls. With an open floor plan downstairs, you have tile wood throughout the downstairs with a large kitchen and large living room.
1 Unit Available
1303 W Palmyra Avenue
1303 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
700 sqft
This is an upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment recently updated. Upstairs you have a small porch next to the front door, inside you have restored hardwood floors followed by tile in the kitchen and bathroom.
1 Unit Available
2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20
2005 West Culver Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1399 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Multi-Level End Unit Condo In Orange - This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit condo is spread out over approx 1400 square feet of living space on three levels.
1 Unit Available
305 CYPRESS Avenue
305 South Cypress Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Charming one bedroom, one bath unit for lease located in Historic Santa Ana, California
1 Unit Available
1210 Joana Drive
1210 Joana Drive, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2008 sqft
A wonderful home in a great neighborhood. Excellent floor plan. Property features a large living room, nice sized bedrooms, and 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
171 E City Place Drive
171 E City Place Dr, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1505 sqft
The Lofts at City Place offers you the unique and exciting opportunity to live and work in a spectacular, modern, urban community located in the heart of OC! Inside find soaring, lofts of glass, high-end tile floors, exposed beams and bright, open
1 Unit Available
1113 Aspen St
1113 Aspen Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1868 sqft
Laminate flooring in kitchen. Central AC/Heating system. Attractive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry leads to a living room with a brick fireplace, dining area and plenty of windows for natural lighting.
1 Unit Available
932 South Broadway
932 South Broadway, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
400 sqft
The 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom mid-century style residence has a space saving, multifunctional layout, making the most of its 400 sq. ft. floor plan while providing easy access to the yard.
1 Unit Available
415 North Eastwood Avenue
415 North Eastwood Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Love where you LIVE! Fully renovated apartment home! Contact us today and schedule a tour of this amazing unit! $1,750/mo Deposit: $500 Garage available for $50/month No Pets.
1 Unit Available
411 N Eastwood Ave
411 North Eastwood Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
$1000 OFF 1 MONTH! UPDATED UNIT IN ? OF SANTA ANA! - Property Id: 313173 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Love where you LIVE! Fully renovated apartment home! Contact us today and schedule a tour of this amazing
1 Unit Available
306 E Camille Avenue
306 E Camile St, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Tile flooring. Ceiling fans. Open living room. Only one shared wall with one neighbor and no one above or below. Comes with assigned garage. Centrally located near shopping, restaurants, freeway access.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Santa Ana
9 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,333
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
26 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,826
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
$
52 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
