The Gantry.

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
Studio
$2,763
Studio · 1 Bath · 481 sqft
$2,763
Studio · 1 Bath · 481 sqft
$2,876
Studio · 1 Bath · 481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,050
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft
$3,300
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft
$3,325
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft
$4,226
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft
$4,068
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,351
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft
$5,382
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.