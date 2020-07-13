All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

The Gantry

Open Now until 5pm
2121 3rd St · (415) 319-9763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2121 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Dogpatch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0108 · Avail. now

$2,763

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 481 sqft

Unit 0517 · Avail. now

$2,763

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 481 sqft

Unit 0203 · Avail. now

$2,876

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 481 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0119 · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Unit 0404 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 0205 · Avail. now

$3,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0207 · Avail. now

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit 0602 · Avail. now

$4,226

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit 0514 · Avail. Jul 31

$4,068

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0113 · Avail. now

$5,351

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Unit 0413 · Avail. now

$5,382

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gantry.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
bike storage
internet access
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

The Gantry Apartments are here to redefine the way you view luxury living. Ideally located, our apartments in Dogpatch, San Francisco, mix contemporary fixtures with stylish details and modern floor plans for an unrivaled experience.

Created from the start with your wellbeing in mind, our pet-friendly studios, one, two, and three-bedroom homes wrap you in comfort from the moment you step inside our gated community. Inside each of them, you will find upscale features such as fully-equipped kitchens, central AC and heating systems, Juliet balconies or patios, and elegant wood-style flooring. We didn't forget about your leisure time either and added a variety of common areas where you can unwind. Gather the gang for a fun evening on the rooftop lounge complete with BBQ stations, fire pits, and plush seating options. Find the perfect balance between work

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: Pet limit varies on floor plan and lease term
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $300/month. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Gantry have any available units?
The Gantry has 22 units available starting at $2,763 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Gantry have?
Some of The Gantry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gantry currently offering any rent specials?
The Gantry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Gantry pet-friendly?
Yes, The Gantry is pet friendly.
Does The Gantry offer parking?
Yes, The Gantry offers parking.
Does The Gantry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Gantry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gantry have a pool?
No, The Gantry does not have a pool.
Does The Gantry have accessible units?
No, The Gantry does not have accessible units.
Does The Gantry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Gantry has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

