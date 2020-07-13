All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 691 O'Farrell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
691 O'Farrell
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

691 O'Farrell

691 Ofarrell St · (415) 360-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Tenderloin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

691 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 691 O'Farrell.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
Jump into Downtown’s entertaining fray. Union Square shoppers, FiDi workers and culture junkies crisscross the city center at a brisk clip. Fist pump your way over to Ruby Skye’s thumping dance floor, hang with the theater geeks at S.F. Playhouse, or get a plateful of prime beef at Leatherneck Steakhouse. Night or day, work or play, this non-stop neighborhood never quits.

Brick façade meets bright and airy interiors and hardwood floors in this early 20th century building. With secure access, dishwasher and other efficient appliances, this historic building has convenience down to a science. Bonus round: it’s walking distance to everything!

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic Charm. Modern L

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 O'Farrell have any available units?
691 O'Farrell has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 691 O'Farrell have?
Some of 691 O'Farrell's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 O'Farrell currently offering any rent specials?
691 O'Farrell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 O'Farrell pet-friendly?
Yes, 691 O'Farrell is pet friendly.
Does 691 O'Farrell offer parking?
Yes, 691 O'Farrell offers parking.
Does 691 O'Farrell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 691 O'Farrell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 O'Farrell have a pool?
No, 691 O'Farrell does not have a pool.
Does 691 O'Farrell have accessible units?
No, 691 O'Farrell does not have accessible units.
Does 691 O'Farrell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 691 O'Farrell has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 691 O'Farrell?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
1201 Pine Street
1201 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St
San Francisco, CA 94114
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place
San Francisco, CA 94133
1599 Green Street
1599 Green Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
210 Church
210 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114
3440 20th St
3440 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity