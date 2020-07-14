All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1840 Clay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1840 Clay
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1840 Clay

1840 Clay St · (415) 214-8206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pacific Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1840 Clay St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$4,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$4,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$4,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$4,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1840 Clay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
Must-see views, massive mansions and Fillmore Street make Pacific Heights a center of attention. Settle into a sidewalk cafe and watch the parade of fine diners, fashionistas and families go by, take your main squeeze to Lion Pub for freshly juiced greyhounds, or strap on your FitBit and jog Lyon Street Steps. Just make sure you bring your A-game to this head-of-the-class community.

Perched on a prestigious block near Lafayette Park, this beautiful brick apartment building delivers San Francisco charm and 21st century amenities. The lobby makes an opulent first impression – with its marble floors and handcrafted bannister staircase. Bright and airy floor plan, hardwood floors, and design-forward finishes are just few of the perks that make these apartments shine.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating cla

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Clay have any available units?
1840 Clay has 5 units available starting at $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 Clay have?
Some of 1840 Clay's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Clay currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Clay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Clay pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 Clay is pet friendly.
Does 1840 Clay offer parking?
Yes, 1840 Clay offers parking.
Does 1840 Clay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 Clay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Clay have a pool?
No, 1840 Clay does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Clay have accessible units?
No, 1840 Clay does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Clay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 Clay has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 1840 Clay?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

709 Geary Apartments
709 Geary Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St
San Francisco, CA 94105
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St
San Francisco, CA 94114
990 Geary
990 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94109
3210 GOUGH
3210 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94123
65 Buena Vista
65 Buena Vista Ave E
San Francisco, CA 94117
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity