Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Must-see views, massive mansions and Fillmore Street make Pacific Heights a center of attention. Settle into a sidewalk cafe and watch the parade of fine diners, fashionistas and families go by, take your main squeeze to Lion Pub for freshly juiced greyhounds, or strap on your FitBit and jog Lyon Street Steps. Just make sure you bring your A-game to this head-of-the-class community.



Perched on a prestigious block near Lafayette Park, this beautiful brick apartment building delivers San Francisco charm and 21st century amenities. The lobby makes an opulent first impression – with its marble floors and handcrafted bannister staircase. Bright and airy floor plan, hardwood floors, and design-forward finishes are just few of the perks that make these apartments shine.



