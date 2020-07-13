All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

Jasper

Open Now until 6pm
45 Lansing St · (415) 903-4664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1-MONTH FREE SPECIAL* *on approved credit"
Location

45 Lansing St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0507 · Avail. now

$2,624

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 0504 · Avail. now

$2,659

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 543 sqft

Unit 0606 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,659

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

See 14+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0312 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,781

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 0512 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,891

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 1912 · Avail. Aug 5

$4,104

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0701 · Avail. Jul 14

$5,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 2511 · Avail. now

$5,624

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 3813 · Avail. now

$5,714

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0901 · Avail. now

$6,012

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Unit 2001 · Avail. now

$6,112

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$6,112

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jasper.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
car charging
car wash area
internet access
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $0-1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs(combined), aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jasper have any available units?
Jasper has 56 units available starting at $2,624 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Jasper have?
Some of Jasper's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jasper currently offering any rent specials?
Jasper is offering the following rent specials: 1-MONTH FREE SPECIAL* *on approved credit"
Is Jasper pet-friendly?
Yes, Jasper is pet friendly.
Does Jasper offer parking?
Yes, Jasper offers parking.
Does Jasper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jasper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jasper have a pool?
Yes, Jasper has a pool.
Does Jasper have accessible units?
No, Jasper does not have accessible units.
Does Jasper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jasper has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

