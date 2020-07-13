1 of 43
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
Studio
$2,624
Studio · 1 Bath · 603 sqft
$2,659
Studio · 1 Bath · 543 sqft
$2,659
Studio · 1 Bath · 613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,781
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft
$3,891
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft
$4,104
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,079
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1131 sqft
$5,624
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft
$5,714
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,012
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft
$6,112
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft
$6,112
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.