Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pet friendly internet access package receiving

Avalon Sunset Towers in the Sunset District of San Francisco offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes with amazing views of the Ocean and Golden Gate Park. These distinctive apartments feature amazing views of the Pacific Ocean and Golden Gate Park and come fully equipped gourmet kitchens, private patios and balconies, private on site storage spaces and abundant closet space. Residents also get to enjoy community features like a gated entrance with controlled access, garage parking, an on-site laundry facility and an on-site management team.