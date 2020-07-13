All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Avalon Sunset Towers

8 Locksley Ave · (619) 547-0083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Locksley Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
Inner Sunset

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 001-5M · Avail. now

$2,530

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 332 sqft

Unit 002-4M · Avail. now

$2,620

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 332 sqft

Unit 002-10M · Avail. Aug 6

$2,730

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 332 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-9K · Avail. now

$2,831

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 001-10K · Avail. now

$2,831

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 002-2K · Avail. Jul 17

$2,836

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 002-4A · Avail. now

$4,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 001-7A · Avail. Aug 11

$4,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1083 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Sunset Towers.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
pet friendly
internet access
package receiving
Avalon Sunset Towers in the Sunset District of San Francisco offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes with amazing views of the Ocean and Golden Gate Park. These distinctive apartments feature amazing views of the Pacific Ocean and Golden Gate Park and come fully equipped gourmet kitchens, private patios and balconies, private on site storage spaces and abundant closet space. Residents also get to enjoy community features like a gated entrance with controlled access, garage parking, an on-site laundry facility and an on-site management team.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $800
Additional: Trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $65/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: $125/month; Underground Parking Garage: $175/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Sunset Towers have any available units?
Avalon Sunset Towers has 18 units available starting at $2,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon Sunset Towers have?
Some of Avalon Sunset Towers's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Sunset Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Sunset Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Sunset Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Sunset Towers is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Sunset Towers offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Sunset Towers offers parking.
Does Avalon Sunset Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avalon Sunset Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Sunset Towers have a pool?
No, Avalon Sunset Towers does not have a pool.
Does Avalon Sunset Towers have accessible units?
No, Avalon Sunset Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Sunset Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Sunset Towers has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

