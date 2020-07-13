Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance basketball court bike storage conference room game room internet access lobby package receiving pool table

Avalon at Mission Bay located in San Francisco near the San Francisco Caltrain Station offers thoughtfully designed studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and town homes. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments include gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, Energy Star appliances, washer/dryer, and more. Community includes two multilevel state of the art fitness centers, resident lounge areas, and courtyards with barbecue grills and bocce ball court. Avalon at Mission Bay is conveniently located in vibrant SoMa, just a block from the home of the San Francisco Giants. On site retail includes Bark Avenue Doggy Daycare along with nearby Safeway, Lucky Strike and more.