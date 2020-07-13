All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon at Mission Bay

255 King St · (385) 257-3668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 King St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Mission Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00P-101 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 00P-420 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,646

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Unit 00P-415 · Avail. Sep 3

$3,671

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00P-534 · Avail. Jul 16

$4,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 00P-437 · Avail. Jul 20

$4,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Unit 00P-533 · Avail. Jul 30

$4,671

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00P-418 · Avail. Jul 28

$6,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon at Mission Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bike storage
conference room
game room
internet access
lobby
package receiving
pool table
Avalon at Mission Bay located in San Francisco near the San Francisco Caltrain Station offers thoughtfully designed studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and town homes. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments include gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, Energy Star appliances, washer/dryer, and more. Community includes two multilevel state of the art fitness centers, resident lounge areas, and courtyards with barbecue grills and bocce ball court. Avalon at Mission Bay is conveniently located in vibrant SoMa, just a block from the home of the San Francisco Giants. On site retail includes Bark Avenue Doggy Daycare along with nearby Safeway, Lucky Strike and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Trash: $25-$30/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $65/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: Phase I Building: $325/month (car parking), $120/month (motorcycle parking); Phase II Building: $375/month (car parking).
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25-$250/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon at Mission Bay have any available units?
Avalon at Mission Bay has 39 units available starting at $3,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon at Mission Bay have?
Some of Avalon at Mission Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon at Mission Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon at Mission Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon at Mission Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon at Mission Bay is pet friendly.
Does Avalon at Mission Bay offer parking?
Yes, Avalon at Mission Bay offers parking.
Does Avalon at Mission Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon at Mission Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon at Mission Bay have a pool?
No, Avalon at Mission Bay does not have a pool.
Does Avalon at Mission Bay have accessible units?
No, Avalon at Mission Bay does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon at Mission Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon at Mission Bay has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

