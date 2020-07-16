920 Harrison Street

Amenities

LOCATION: 920 Harrison St. #11 San Francisco



LISTING PRESENTED BY:

Present Financial Property Management, Inc

Corp BRE# 02050775

Brandon Temple

BRE#: 01397693

Casey Temple

BRE#: 02083636



QUICK FACTS

- 1.0 Bedrooms - Master loft overlooks living area and features a large closet and private bath.

- 1.5 Bathrooms - Master bath features a large double sink vanity with quartz counters and large full steam shower. Second half guest bathroom located on the main level.

- Hardwood floors and soaring 20 ft ceilings throughout.

- The open floor plan provides great entertaining space with a flowing kitchen/family room area.

- The designer kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range and lots of counter and cabinet space.

- Balcony off living area overlooks the internal courtyard and provides incredible natural light.

- Roof deck overlooks all of SOMA, features incredible views and is a great place to entertain.

- Washer/Dryer in unit.

- One secure parking spot in garage.

- Storage area in garage.

- Coded entry lock for convenience.



RENTAL TERMS

- Rent: $3,500/mo

- Security Deposit: $3,500

- Owner covers water/garbage

- All other utilities are tenants responsibility

- Dogs allowed, sorry no cats

- Available: 06/20

- Application Fee: $30.00 per application



NEIGHBORHOOD

- Walk Score: 94 Transit Score: 100 Bike Score: 96

- Could you ask for a better location? Easy access to 80, 101 and 280.

- Bars and restaurants in every direction. AT&T Park and the new Warrior Stadium are within walking distance

- Costco, Trader Joe's, Safeway all within 5 minutes



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

- All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.

- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

- Application fee must be submitted with application



