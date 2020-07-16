All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:50 AM

920 Harrison Street

920 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

920 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South of Market

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
cats allowed
JUST RENTED! No longer available.

LOCATION: 920 Harrison St. #11 San Francisco

LISTING PRESENTED BY:
Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775
Brandon Temple
BRE#: 01397693
Casey Temple
BRE#: 02083636

QUICK FACTS
- 1.0 Bedrooms - Master loft overlooks living area and features a large closet and private bath.
- 1.5 Bathrooms - Master bath features a large double sink vanity with quartz counters and large full steam shower. Second half guest bathroom located on the main level.
- Hardwood floors and soaring 20 ft ceilings throughout.
- The open floor plan provides great entertaining space with a flowing kitchen/family room area.
- The designer kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range and lots of counter and cabinet space.
- Balcony off living area overlooks the internal courtyard and provides incredible natural light.
- Roof deck overlooks all of SOMA, features incredible views and is a great place to entertain.
- Washer/Dryer in unit.
- One secure parking spot in garage.
- Storage area in garage.
- Coded entry lock for convenience.

RENTAL TERMS
- Rent: $3,500/mo
- Security Deposit: $3,500
- Owner covers water/garbage
- All other utilities are tenants responsibility
- Dogs allowed, sorry no cats
- Available: 06/20
- Application Fee: $30.00 per application

NEIGHBORHOOD
- Walk Score: 94 Transit Score: 100 Bike Score: 96
- Could you ask for a better location? Easy access to 80, 101 and 280.
- Bars and restaurants in every direction. AT&T Park and the new Warrior Stadium are within walking distance
- Costco, Trader Joe's, Safeway all within 5 minutes

BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH PRESENT PM
- Easy online rent payment made through secure online portal
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers

HOW TO APPLY
- Visit www.presentfinancialpm.com
- Click "Apply Here" on the top of the page OR bottom left
- Select the property from the list
- Click "Apply Here"
- Pay $30.00 Non-refundable application fee

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
- All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.
- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
- Application fee must be submitted with application

Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Buyer to verify all information through their own resources.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,695, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,695, Available 6/20/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Harrison Street have any available units?
920 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Harrison Street have?
Some of 920 Harrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
920 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 920 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 920 Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 920 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Harrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 920 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 920 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 920 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

