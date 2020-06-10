All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:05 PM

1030 LARKIN Apartments

1030 Larkin Street · (415) 881-5956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1030 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1030 LARKIN Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Lower Nob Hill is San Francisco’s goldilocks neighborhood. Wedged between sophisticated Nob Hill and rock n’ roll Tenderloin, this urban bedroom community accommodates Tech and FiDi commuters, artists and anyone looking for a good time. Take the bar scene for a spin at the Tunnel-Top, go island-style with decadent dinner at Liholiho Yacht Club, tap into draught wine at Tender. Lower Nob Hill’s warm appeal is just right.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1st months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
Cats
deposit: $250 per pet
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1030 LARKIN Apartments have any available units?
1030 LARKIN Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 LARKIN Apartments have?
Some of 1030 LARKIN Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 LARKIN Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1030 LARKIN Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 LARKIN Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 LARKIN Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1030 LARKIN Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1030 LARKIN Apartments offers parking.
Does 1030 LARKIN Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 LARKIN Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 LARKIN Apartments have a pool?
No, 1030 LARKIN Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1030 LARKIN Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1030 LARKIN Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 LARKIN Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 LARKIN Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

