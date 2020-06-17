818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603

Amenities
2bedroom Condo with 2 Car Parking - This bright open floor plan has windows all around and looks west over Van Ness Avenue. The unit consists of a large living/dining area with 2 small balconies, a modern kitchen with bar separating it from living area, a large master suite with walk in closet and master bath attached, a sizable 2nd bedroom and full 2nd bath. Other amenities include:
* Furnished building roof deck
* High end stainless kitchen appliances
* Hardwood flooring
* Walk in closets
* Washer/dryer in unit
* 2 car garage parking
* Private storage room
* Elevator
* Large corner unit
Please view the video tour. Due to the shelter in place, in-person tours will only be scheduled for serious candidates who have applied for the unit and been prequalified. Please contact Laura with any questions at 415-699-4160.
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/fOxZoKb0LwE
(RLNE2183259)