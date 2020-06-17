All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603

818 Van Ness Avenue · (415) 929-4006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Tenderloin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

818 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
2bedroom Condo with 2 Car Parking - This bright open floor plan has windows all around and looks west over Van Ness Avenue. The unit consists of a large living/dining area with 2 small balconies, a modern kitchen with bar separating it from living area, a large master suite with walk in closet and master bath attached, a sizable 2nd bedroom and full 2nd bath. Other amenities include:

* Furnished building roof deck
* High end stainless kitchen appliances
* Hardwood flooring
* Walk in closets
* Washer/dryer in unit
* 2 car garage parking
* Private storage room
* Elevator
* Large corner unit

Please view the video tour. Due to the shelter in place, in-person tours will only be scheduled for serious candidates who have applied for the unit and been prequalified. Please contact Laura with any questions at 415-699-4160.

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/fOxZoKb0LwE

(RLNE2183259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 have any available units?
818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 have?
Some of 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 currently offering any rent specials?
818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 is pet friendly.
Does 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 offer parking?
Yes, 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 does offer parking.
Does 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 have a pool?
No, 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 does not have a pool.
Does 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 have accessible units?
No, 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mission
2072 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
3201 23RD STREET Apartments
3201 23rd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Vara
1600 15th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1720 Leavenworth Street
1720 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
737 PINE
737 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
Mosso
900 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107
840 California St
840 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108
1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
1656 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity