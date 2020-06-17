818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603

Amenities

2bedroom Condo with 2 Car Parking - This bright open floor plan has windows all around and looks west over Van Ness Avenue. The unit consists of a large living/dining area with 2 small balconies, a modern kitchen with bar separating it from living area, a large master suite with walk in closet and master bath attached, a sizable 2nd bedroom and full 2nd bath. Other amenities include:



* Furnished building roof deck

* High end stainless kitchen appliances

* Hardwood flooring

* Walk in closets

* Washer/dryer in unit

* 2 car garage parking

* Private storage room

* Elevator

* Large corner unit



Please view the video tour. Due to the shelter in place, in-person tours will only be scheduled for serious candidates who have applied for the unit and been prequalified. Please contact Laura with any questions at 415-699-4160.



Video Tour: https://youtu.be/fOxZoKb0LwE



(RLNE2183259)