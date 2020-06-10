All apartments in San Francisco
Location

630 Presidio Ave, San Francisco, CA 94115
Lower Pacific Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Stunning, High-Tech 2-1BR/2BA w/ Mini Deck, Large Office, Pets Considered in Lower Pac Heights (630 Presidio #7) - 2-1BR/2BA Garden Apartment
* $4,495/month annual lease
* Mini deck
* Large office
* Shared laundry
* Pets considered

PRIVATE SHOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177
ADDRESS: 630 Presidio #7

Stunning, high-tech style 1-2BR/2BA in Lower Pacific Heights. Immense main room has three levels, high ceilings with inset lights. Floors are hardwood. Kitchen is at the front of the unit, includes gas stove, dishwasher and has a breakfast bar. Huge bedroom is at the back of the apartment, separated from the living room by a glass wall with blinds. It has a private bath with a shower stall. It is adjacent to a room that would make a large office or second bedroom. The second bath is accessed from the main room and has a shower stall. Mini deck is located just outside the entrance to the apartment. It has space for two chairs and a small BBQ.

Building is located on Presidio Avenue between Pine and Bush. Shared laundry is located in the building. There are a lot of shopping and dining opportunities in the immediate neighborhood. Trader Joe's is several blocks away. Walk Score is 95. Transit Score is 77. Bus lines 1, 2 and 3 are within a block or two and several other lines are within reasonable walking distance. Pets are considered with references and an additional deposit.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Everest Mwamba
BRE# 01717299
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba . com

(RLNE5823465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Presidio #7 have any available units?
630 Presidio #7 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Presidio #7 have?
Some of 630 Presidio #7's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Is 630 Presidio #7 currently offering any rent specials?
630 Presidio #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Presidio #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Presidio #7 is pet friendly.
Does 630 Presidio #7 offer parking?
No, 630 Presidio #7 does not offer parking.
Does 630 Presidio #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Presidio #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Presidio #7 have a pool?
No, 630 Presidio #7 does not have a pool.
Does 630 Presidio #7 have accessible units?
No, 630 Presidio #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Presidio #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Presidio #7 has units with dishwashers.
