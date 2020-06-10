Amenities

Stunning, High-Tech 2-1BR/2BA w/ Mini Deck, Large Office, Pets Considered in Lower Pac Heights (630 Presidio #7) - 2-1BR/2BA Garden Apartment

* $4,495/month annual lease

* Mini deck

* Large office

* Shared laundry

* Pets considered



PRIVATE SHOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177

ADDRESS: 630 Presidio #7



Stunning, high-tech style 1-2BR/2BA in Lower Pacific Heights. Immense main room has three levels, high ceilings with inset lights. Floors are hardwood. Kitchen is at the front of the unit, includes gas stove, dishwasher and has a breakfast bar. Huge bedroom is at the back of the apartment, separated from the living room by a glass wall with blinds. It has a private bath with a shower stall. It is adjacent to a room that would make a large office or second bedroom. The second bath is accessed from the main room and has a shower stall. Mini deck is located just outside the entrance to the apartment. It has space for two chairs and a small BBQ.



Building is located on Presidio Avenue between Pine and Bush. Shared laundry is located in the building. There are a lot of shopping and dining opportunities in the immediate neighborhood. Trader Joe's is several blocks away. Walk Score is 95. Transit Score is 77. Bus lines 1, 2 and 3 are within a block or two and several other lines are within reasonable walking distance. Pets are considered with references and an additional deposit.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Everest Mwamba

BRE# 01717299

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

BRE# 01984640

(415) 929-0717 office

(415) 377-2177 cell

Apply at everestmwamba . com



(RLNE5823465)