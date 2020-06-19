606 Capp St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage internet access

606 Capp Street 1 Bed 1 Bath - Property Id: 293481



Brand new 1 Bed 1 Bath apartment at 606 Capp Street. Heat, water, garbage and WiFi are included, and well behaved pets are welcome.



Our modern building features great amenities:

- Building security system with video surveillance

- Secure bike storage

- Spacious floor plans

- Radiant floor heating

- Outdoor spaces

- Natural light

- State-of-the-art fixtures and appliances

- Arclinea Italian made cabinetry.

- Miele appliances

- Sigma plumbing fixtures

- Italian Geostone tile and Pental Quartz counter tops

- Furnished rooftop deck with sweeping views, and community grill

The communities prime location in the middle of the Mission makes this property extremely appealing. Residents of 606 Capp can easily access public transportation with the 16th Street Mission BART station just one block away, or spend a relaxing day perusing the Mission's many coffeehouses, restaurants and shops. In addition, 606 Capp is just four blocks away from Dolores Park.

