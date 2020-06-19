All apartments in San Francisco
606 Capp St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

606 Capp St

606 Capp Street · (413) 775-3815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

606 Capp Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3800 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
606 Capp Street 1 Bed 1 Bath - Property Id: 293481

Brand new 1 Bed 1 Bath apartment at 606 Capp Street. Heat, water, garbage and WiFi are included, and well behaved pets are welcome.

Our modern building features great amenities:
- Building security system with video surveillance
- Secure bike storage
- Spacious floor plans
- Radiant floor heating
- Outdoor spaces
- Natural light
- State-of-the-art fixtures and appliances
- Arclinea Italian made cabinetry.
- Miele appliances
- Sigma plumbing fixtures
- Italian Geostone tile and Pental Quartz counter tops
- Furnished rooftop deck with sweeping views, and community grill
The communities prime location in the middle of the Mission makes this property extremely appealing. Residents of 606 Capp can easily access public transportation with the 16th Street Mission BART station just one block away, or spend a relaxing day perusing the Mission's many coffeehouses, restaurants and shops. In addition, 606 Capp is just four blocks away from Dolores Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293481
Property Id 293481

(RLNE5833239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

