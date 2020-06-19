All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 523 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
523 3rd Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

523 3rd Avenue

523 3rd Avenue · (415) 321-7092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Inner Richmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

523 3rd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 523 3rd Avenue · Avail. now

$5,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Bright 4bd + parlor, Top Floor Flat, W/D, Yard, Remodeled Kitchen - PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $5,895/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 4 + parlor
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,400sq.ft. (estimated)
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: No
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water/sewer
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Amenities: Deck and shared garden
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Kory Powell-McCoy | DRE #02011402
vpm@vanguardsf.com
(415) 321-7092

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This top floor unit in a 2-unit duplex features:
- 4 bedrooms + parlor
- Spacious full floor flat in 2 unit building
- Brand new hardwood flooring
- High Ceilings
- Bright double parlor living area with fireplace
- Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and gas cooking
- Updated bathrooms
- Main bathroom with deep soaker tub &jets, decorative tiling, radiant heat floor
- Master with en suite bathroom & stand-up shower.
- In unit laundry
- Moderate street parking
- Centrally located in the city
- Walkable/ Joggable to GG Park
- Short distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, Clement Street Dining
- Nearby transit lines - 31, 33, 5, 5R, 21, 38, 38R, 44, and more!

Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4813149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 3rd Avenue have any available units?
523 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $5,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 523 3rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
523 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 523 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 523 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 523 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 523 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 523 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 523 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 523 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 523 3rd Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Azure
690 Long Bridge Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
NEMA
8 10th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
825 Pine Street
825 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
400 DUBOCE
400 Duboce Ave
San Francisco, CA 94114
1142 MONTGOMERY Street
1142 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
1760 Golden Gate
1760 Golden Gate Ave
San Francisco, CA 94115
The Terraces
1330 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
798 Post St.
798 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity