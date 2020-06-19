523 3rd Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Bright 4bd + parlor, Top Floor Flat, W/D, Yard, Remodeled Kitchen - PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $5,895/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 4 + parlor

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,400sq.ft. (estimated)

Parking: Street Parking

Pets: No

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water/sewer

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In unit

Amenities: Deck and shared garden

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Kory Powell-McCoy | DRE #02011402

vpm@vanguardsf.com

(415) 321-7092



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

This top floor unit in a 2-unit duplex features:

- 4 bedrooms + parlor

- Spacious full floor flat in 2 unit building

- Brand new hardwood flooring

- High Ceilings

- Bright double parlor living area with fireplace

- Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and gas cooking

- Updated bathrooms

- Main bathroom with deep soaker tub &jets, decorative tiling, radiant heat floor

- Master with en suite bathroom & stand-up shower.

- In unit laundry

- Moderate street parking

- Centrally located in the city

- Walkable/ Joggable to GG Park

- Short distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, Clement Street Dining

- Nearby transit lines - 31, 33, 5, 5R, 21, 38, 38R, 44, and more!



Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4813149)