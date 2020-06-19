523 3rd Avenue

Amenities
Bright 4bd + parlor, Top Floor Flat, W/D, Yard, Remodeled Kitchen - PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $5,895/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 4 + parlor
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,400sq.ft. (estimated)
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: No
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water/sewer
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Amenities: Deck and shared garden
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Kory Powell-McCoy | DRE #02011402
vpm@vanguardsf.com
(415) 321-7092
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This top floor unit in a 2-unit duplex features:
- 4 bedrooms + parlor
- Spacious full floor flat in 2 unit building
- Brand new hardwood flooring
- High Ceilings
- Bright double parlor living area with fireplace
- Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and gas cooking
- Updated bathrooms
- Main bathroom with deep soaker tub &jets, decorative tiling, radiant heat floor
- Master with en suite bathroom & stand-up shower.
- In unit laundry
- Moderate street parking
- Centrally located in the city
- Walkable/ Joggable to GG Park
- Short distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, Clement Street Dining
- Nearby transit lines - 31, 33, 5, 5R, 21, 38, 38R, 44, and more!
Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4813149)