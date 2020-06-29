All apartments in San Francisco
449 O'Farrell
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

449 O'Farrell

449 Ofarrell St · (415) 650-5160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

449 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 323 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 323 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,195

Studio · 1 Bath · 367 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 449 O'Farrell.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Jump into Downtown’s entertaining fray. Union Square shoppers, FiDi workers and culture junkies crisscross the city center at a brisk clip. Fist pump your way over to Ruby Skye’s thumping dance floor, hang with the theater geeks at S.F. Playhouse, or get a plateful of prime beef at Leatherneck Steakhouse. Night or day, work or play, this non-stop neighborhood never quits.

Keep your friends close and your frenemies really jealous when you move to this enviable location. These super central Downtown digs are close to work, play and transportation to everywhere else in the Bay. Design-forward flips, appliance updates, and a fresh coat of color have turned this timeless beauty into a peach.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Ou

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 O'Farrell have any available units?
449 O'Farrell has 3 units available starting at $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 O'Farrell have?
Some of 449 O'Farrell's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 O'Farrell currently offering any rent specials?
449 O'Farrell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 O'Farrell pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 O'Farrell is pet friendly.
Does 449 O'Farrell offer parking?
No, 449 O'Farrell does not offer parking.
Does 449 O'Farrell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 449 O'Farrell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 O'Farrell have a pool?
No, 449 O'Farrell does not have a pool.
Does 449 O'Farrell have accessible units?
No, 449 O'Farrell does not have accessible units.
Does 449 O'Farrell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 O'Farrell has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

