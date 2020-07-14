Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room guest suite internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table roommate matching yoga

Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated pool deck and spa. Our lush courtyards with BBQ grills are sure to be your favorite place for a pre-concert bite to eat. Enjoy our San Francisco apartment homes in a wide variety of floor plans-studios, one and two bedrooms with large windows so you can enjoy the beautiful views of Alamo Square in one direction and Twin Peaks in the other. Apartments feature large closets, sleek lighting, and thoughtful finishes, including granite countertops in the kitchen. We're just steps away from the Fillmore District and a quick drive to 101 and I-80. Find your perfect apartment at 2000 Post- now featuring the Smart Home package!