1 of 28
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
Studio
$2,777
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft
$2,777
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft
$2,827
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft
$3,127
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft
$3,207
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft
$4,535
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft
$4,535
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.