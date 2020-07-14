All apartments in San Francisco
2000 Post
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 PM

2000 Post

Open Now until 6pm
2000 Post Street · (415) 878-6543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Lower Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,777

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 262 · Avail. now

$2,777

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 441 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,827

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

See 29+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 348 · Avail. now

$3,012

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 273 · Avail. now

$3,127

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 379 · Avail. now

$3,207

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 428 · Avail. now

$4,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$4,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 156 · Avail. now

$4,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

See 24+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2000 Post.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest suite
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
roommate matching
yoga
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated pool deck and spa. Our lush courtyards with BBQ grills are sure to be your favorite place for a pre-concert bite to eat. Enjoy our San Francisco apartment homes in a wide variety of floor plans-studios, one and two bedrooms with large windows so you can enjoy the beautiful views of Alamo Square in one direction and Twin Peaks in the other. Apartments feature large closets, sleek lighting, and thoughtful finishes, including granite countertops in the kitchen. We're just steps away from the Fillmore District and a quick drive to 101 and I-80. Find your perfect apartment at 2000 Post- now featuring the Smart Home package!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per adult applicant
Deposit: $750 - $1,000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $85/month per pet.
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $300/month. There are also XL assigned parking spaces available for $360 a month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Post have any available units?
2000 Post has 84 units available starting at $2,777 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Post have?
Some of 2000 Post's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Post currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Post is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Post pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Post is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Post offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Post offers parking.
Does 2000 Post have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Post offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Post have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Post has a pool.
Does 2000 Post have accessible units?
Yes, 2000 Post has accessible units.
Does 2000 Post have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Post has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

