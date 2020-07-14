665 Pine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator dishwasher bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking on-site laundry internet access

Nob Hill is so beautiful, it’s hard to believe that people actually live here. But they do…and you can too. Hotels, boutiques and fine dining spots top the lofty locale. The Top of the Mark, Keiko á Nob Hill and Soda Popinsksi’s are just a few local faves that give the area its fizz. Nob Hill is the ideal base for exploration. North Beach, Chinatown, Union Square, Financial District – it’s all downhill from here.



Live just minutes from great restaurants and bars in the heart of Nob Hill. Stroll across the street to the Ritz-Carlton. Drop by the rooftop bar, Top of the Mark in the Mark Hopkins for a nightcap. The popular Tonga Room and Hurricane Bar are just two blocks from your doorstep. This comfortable, pet-friendly apartment with hardwood floors and views is your San Francisco escape.



