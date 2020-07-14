All apartments in San Francisco
665 Pine Street
665 Pine Street

665 Pine Street · (415) 413-7762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

665 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Chinatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 665 Pine Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Nob Hill is so beautiful, it’s hard to believe that people actually live here. But they do…and you can too. Hotels, boutiques and fine dining spots top the lofty locale. The Top of the Mark, Keiko á Nob Hill and Soda Popinsksi’s are just a few local faves that give the area its fizz. Nob Hill is the ideal base for exploration. North Beach, Chinatown, Union Square, Financial District – it’s all downhill from here.

Live just minutes from great restaurants and bars in the heart of Nob Hill. Stroll across the street to the Ritz-Carlton. Drop by the rooftop bar, Top of the Mark in the Mark Hopkins for a nightcap. The popular Tonga Room and Hurricane Bar are just two blocks from your doorstep. This comfortable, pet-friendly apartment with hardwood floors and views is your San Francisco escape.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensiv

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion, under 40lbs no aggressive breeds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 Pine Street have any available units?
665 Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 Pine Street have?
Some of 665 Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
665 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 665 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 665 Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 665 Pine Street offers parking.
Does 665 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 665 Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 665 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 665 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 665 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 665 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

