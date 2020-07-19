All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 4044 24th street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
4044 24th street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

4044 24th street

4044 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Noe Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4044 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Noe Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning 4BR/3BA Flat w/ Deck, High Celings, Great Noe Valley Neighbourhood (4044 24th Street) - 1st Floor 4BR/3BA Full Flat
* $6,995/month annual lease
* Washer/dryer
* Private deck
* Available: Now

SHOWING: Please call 415-929-0717 or 415-377-2177.
ADDRESS: 4044 24th Street

Stunning first (not ground) floor 4BR/3BA full flat in Noe Valley on 24th Street. Ceiling are very high, floors are hardwood except in baths. Heating is forced air. Huge, long living room has the kitchen at one end and provides access to the equally huge exclusive use deck on the other. Both living room and master bedroom have doors that open onto the deck. Kitchen has stainless gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator with water/ice dispenser. Central hallway has three large closets and a fourth closet for the stacked washer and dryer.

Master bedroom faces the deck. It has a private bath with shower stall and an immense walk-in closet. The front bedroom overlooks 24th Street and has a closet with sliding doors. The second bedroom has a walk-in closet, and the third bedroom has a closet with sliding doors.

Building is located on 24th Street between Castro and Noe. 24th Street's shopping and dining district is at your doorstep. Walk Score is 97, Transit Score is 71. Bus line 24 is half a block away; line 48 is at your doorstep. J-Church MUNI is only 2.5 blocks away.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Everest Mwamba
BRE# 01717299
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at mySFapartment . com

(RLNE5917364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 24th street have any available units?
4044 24th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4044 24th street have?
Some of 4044 24th street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 24th street currently offering any rent specials?
4044 24th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 24th street pet-friendly?
No, 4044 24th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 4044 24th street offer parking?
No, 4044 24th street does not offer parking.
Does 4044 24th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4044 24th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 24th street have a pool?
No, 4044 24th street does not have a pool.
Does 4044 24th street have accessible units?
No, 4044 24th street does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 24th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4044 24th street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94132
1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
1675 Clay Street
1675 Clay Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
340 Church
340 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114
3560 DIVISADERO
3560 Divisadero Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
The Terraces
1330 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco