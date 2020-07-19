Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning 4BR/3BA Flat w/ Deck, High Celings, Great Noe Valley Neighbourhood (4044 24th Street) - 1st Floor 4BR/3BA Full Flat

* $6,995/month annual lease

* Washer/dryer

* Private deck

* Available: Now



SHOWING: Please call 415-929-0717 or 415-377-2177.

ADDRESS: 4044 24th Street



Stunning first (not ground) floor 4BR/3BA full flat in Noe Valley on 24th Street. Ceiling are very high, floors are hardwood except in baths. Heating is forced air. Huge, long living room has the kitchen at one end and provides access to the equally huge exclusive use deck on the other. Both living room and master bedroom have doors that open onto the deck. Kitchen has stainless gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator with water/ice dispenser. Central hallway has three large closets and a fourth closet for the stacked washer and dryer.



Master bedroom faces the deck. It has a private bath with shower stall and an immense walk-in closet. The front bedroom overlooks 24th Street and has a closet with sliding doors. The second bedroom has a walk-in closet, and the third bedroom has a closet with sliding doors.



Building is located on 24th Street between Castro and Noe. 24th Street's shopping and dining district is at your doorstep. Walk Score is 97, Transit Score is 71. Bus line 24 is half a block away; line 48 is at your doorstep. J-Church MUNI is only 2.5 blocks away.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Everest Mwamba

BRE# 01717299

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

BRE# 01984640

(415) 929-0717 office

(415) 377-2177 cell

Apply at mySFapartment . com



(RLNE5917364)