325 China Basin #416

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking bbq/grill media room

A stunning residence at the Radiance! Huge 1,802 sq ft three-bedroom, two-bath corner residence with a large private terrace. The massive living room is flooded with natural light and provides stunning views of the water, Bay Bridge, Downtown, and the Ballpark. This luxury residence features top of the line finishes, dark stained wood flooring, gourmet kitchen, Ceasar Stone countertops, stainless appliances, solar shades, home theatre/surround sound wiring, parking, and extra storage. The Radiance is a BOSA construction and features resort-style amenities including a lushly landscaped rooftop courtyard, conversation firepit, BBQ, fitness center, club lounge - all just a step away from this unit. Stunning bayfront location surrounded by acres of parks in the vibrant Mission Bay with easy access to transportation, Cal Train, MUNI, Oracle Park, the fabulous Chase Center, and world-class dining. Luxury living and an entertainer's dream.