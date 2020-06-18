All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:11 AM

325 China Basin #416

325 China Basin Street · (415) 264-1296
Location

325 China Basin Street, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
media room
A stunning residence at the Radiance! Huge 1,802 sq ft three-bedroom, two-bath corner residence with a large private terrace. The massive living room is flooded with natural light and provides stunning views of the water, Bay Bridge, Downtown, and the Ballpark. This luxury residence features top of the line finishes, dark stained wood flooring, gourmet kitchen, Ceasar Stone countertops, stainless appliances, solar shades, home theatre/surround sound wiring, parking, and extra storage. The Radiance is a BOSA construction and features resort-style amenities including a lushly landscaped rooftop courtyard, conversation firepit, BBQ, fitness center, club lounge - all just a step away from this unit. Stunning bayfront location surrounded by acres of parks in the vibrant Mission Bay with easy access to transportation, Cal Train, MUNI, Oracle Park, the fabulous Chase Center, and world-class dining. Luxury living and an entertainer's dream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 China Basin #416 have any available units?
325 China Basin #416 has a unit available for $6,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 China Basin #416 have?
Some of 325 China Basin #416's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 China Basin #416 currently offering any rent specials?
325 China Basin #416 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 China Basin #416 pet-friendly?
No, 325 China Basin #416 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 325 China Basin #416 offer parking?
Yes, 325 China Basin #416 does offer parking.
Does 325 China Basin #416 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 China Basin #416 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 China Basin #416 have a pool?
No, 325 China Basin #416 does not have a pool.
Does 325 China Basin #416 have accessible units?
No, 325 China Basin #416 does not have accessible units.
Does 325 China Basin #416 have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 China Basin #416 does not have units with dishwashers.
