All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like Venue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Venue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Venue

Open Now until 6pm
1155 4th St · (415) 214-8478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in special! 8 weeks free on select apartments.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission Bay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1155 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,239

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$3,239

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,330

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$3,138

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 420 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,157

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 608 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 9

$4,284

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. Aug 23

$4,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 521 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,444

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Venue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Venue is located 1155 4th Street San Francisco, CA and is managed by Sares Regis Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Venue offers studio to two bedroom apartments ranging in size from 552 to 1,080 sq.ft. This rental community is pet friendly, and is located in the 94158 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office or use the online contact form and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $800 (Studio, One Bedroom), $1,000 (Two Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply. Deposit and Rent are per pet
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Deposit and Rent are per pet
Parking Details: Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Venue have any available units?
Venue has 25 units available starting at $3,138 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Venue have?
Some of Venue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Venue currently offering any rent specials?
Venue is offering the following rent specials: Move-in special! 8 weeks free on select apartments.
Is Venue pet-friendly?
Yes, Venue is pet friendly.
Does Venue offer parking?
Yes, Venue offers parking.
Does Venue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Venue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Venue have a pool?
No, Venue does not have a pool.
Does Venue have accessible units?
Yes, Venue has accessible units.
Does Venue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Venue has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for Venue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1146 Taylor Street
1146 Taylor Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
1753 Mason
1753 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94133
124 MASON
124 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94102
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
The Gantry
2121 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
840 California St
840 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108
2000 Post
2000 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity