1025 SUTTER Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court elevator parking on-site laundry internet access

Lower Nob Hill has a casual, laid-back feel and tons of overlap appeal. Polk Street’s bar scene, Union Square shopping, FiDi business buzz, Nob Hill’s polished heights, are easy excursions from this central neighborhood. Take your bromance for happy hour beers at Bacchus, ditch your diet at Pearl’s Deluxe Burgers or ease into a mid-week decompression session at Resolute’s “winemaker Wednesdays.” Taking it easy in Lower Nob Hill is a no-brainer.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without ju