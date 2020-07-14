All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1025 SUTTER Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1025 SUTTER Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

1025 SUTTER Apartments

1025 Sutter Street · (415) 938-3872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1025 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,995

Studio · 1 Bath · 275 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1025 SUTTER Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Lower Nob Hill has a casual, laid-back feel and tons of overlap appeal. Polk Street’s bar scene, Union Square shopping, FiDi business buzz, Nob Hill’s polished heights, are easy excursions from this central neighborhood. Take your bromance for happy hour beers at Bacchus, ditch your diet at Pearl’s Deluxe Burgers or ease into a mid-week decompression session at Resolute’s “winemaker Wednesdays.” Taking it easy in Lower Nob Hill is a no-brainer.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments – many of which are pet-friendly! We specialize in classic, high-quality buildings with fully updated interiors in San Francisco’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without ju

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: 40 lbs, aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
Cats
deposit: $250 per pet
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 SUTTER Apartments have any available units?
1025 SUTTER Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 SUTTER Apartments have?
Some of 1025 SUTTER Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 SUTTER Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1025 SUTTER Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 SUTTER Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 SUTTER Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1025 SUTTER Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1025 SUTTER Apartments offers parking.
Does 1025 SUTTER Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 SUTTER Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 SUTTER Apartments have a pool?
No, 1025 SUTTER Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1025 SUTTER Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1025 SUTTER Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 SUTTER Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 SUTTER Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 1025 SUTTER Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
2275 BROADWAY Street
2275 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94115
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
3210 GOUGH
3210 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94123
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
3440 20th St
3440 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity