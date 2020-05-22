All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

300 Berry Street #1108

300 Berry St · (415) 506-7653
Location

300 Berry St, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Location: 300 Berry Street #1108 (cross street: 5th Street) San Francisco Ca. 94158 China Basin/SOMA Amazing high floor with views at Arterra, full amenity building + garageAvailable for 6/15/2020 lease start date 2 Br 2 Bath Details: $4,400/month + $250/month for garage parking Corner unit with views on high floor Full amenity building: 24 hour doorperson, deck, full gym, party room Steps to AT&amp;T park, Cal Train, Tech shuttles washer/dryer IN UNIT Private balcony Hardwood Floors Garage parking - extra wide end spot Slab granite counters in the kitchens and baths Bamboo flooring Studio Becker kitchen cabinets with lighting Energy Star stainless steel Whirlpool gas ranges and microwaves Floor-to-ceiling windows 24/7 front desk attendant State-of-the-art fitness center Resident lounge with fireplace and kitchen Rooftop sundeck Terms 12 month lease Security deposit of 1X Min of 650 credit score Min of 3x income to rent ratio Utilities: tenant pays for PG&amp;;;E + cable/internet Pets: sorry, absolutely no pets allowed $30 fee for credit/background check - 100% online application process Text or Email Adam Savick / Compass Realtor, BRE: 02005756, CPM, ABR (415)-506-SOLD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

