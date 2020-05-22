Amenities

Location: 300 Berry Street #1108 (cross street: 5th Street) San Francisco Ca. 94158 China Basin/SOMA Amazing high floor with views at Arterra, full amenity building + garageAvailable for 6/15/2020 lease start date 2 Br 2 Bath Details: $4,400/month + $250/month for garage parking Corner unit with views on high floor Full amenity building: 24 hour doorperson, deck, full gym, party room Steps to AT&T park, Cal Train, Tech shuttles washer/dryer IN UNIT Private balcony Hardwood Floors Garage parking - extra wide end spot Slab granite counters in the kitchens and baths Bamboo flooring Studio Becker kitchen cabinets with lighting Energy Star stainless steel Whirlpool gas ranges and microwaves Floor-to-ceiling windows 24/7 front desk attendant State-of-the-art fitness center Resident lounge with fireplace and kitchen Rooftop sundeck Terms 12 month lease Security deposit of 1X Min of 650 credit score Min of 3x income to rent ratio Utilities: tenant pays for PG&;;E + cable/internet Pets: sorry, absolutely no pets allowed $30 fee for credit/background check - 100% online application process Text or Email Adam Savick / Compass Realtor, BRE: 02005756, CPM, ABR (415)-506-SOLD