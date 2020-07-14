All apartments in San Francisco
Mosso

900 Folsom St · (831) 401-1076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
8 Weeks Free! Valid with move-in by 8/15/20. Terms and conditions apply, ask agent for details.
Location

900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94107
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 505 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,670

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,780

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$2,785

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

See 19+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 641 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 341 · Avail. Sep 17

$3,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

See 27+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 2

$4,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. now

$4,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 613 · Avail. Aug 19

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

See 40+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 25

$6,835

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1917 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mosso.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
garage
accessible
pool
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
game room
media room
pool table
WE OFFER IN-PERSON, SELF-GUIDED, AND VIDEO TOUR OPTIONS, BY APPOINTMENT. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Mosso is about living boldly in the epicenter of San Francisco's vibrant South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood - with unparalleled access to many of the city's most desirable work and play destinations. Here, our Mondrian-inspired design and well-appointed apartments, townhomes and live/work lofts celebrate an appreciation for modern design. Choose from 4 designer finish packages to customize your style. Relax, stay active and entertain with amenities both inside and just beyond your door. Work-from-home spaces give you the flexibility to make the most of your day. Mosso is also L.E.E.D. certified with many sustainable benefits for you and the environment. Close to BART, CalTrain, and Muni, with easy access to many tech campuses, the Financial District, I-80 and US 101. Pricing may vary from current rental rates available on our property website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500-$800 on approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: Max 2 allowed.
rent: $25-75/month.
restrictions: Breed restriction apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mosso have any available units?
Mosso has 96 units available starting at $2,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Mosso have?
Some of Mosso's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mosso currently offering any rent specials?
Mosso is offering the following rent specials: 8 Weeks Free! Valid with move-in by 8/15/20. Terms and conditions apply, ask agent for details.
Is Mosso pet-friendly?
Yes, Mosso is pet friendly.
Does Mosso offer parking?
Yes, Mosso offers parking.
Does Mosso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mosso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mosso have a pool?
Yes, Mosso has a pool.
Does Mosso have accessible units?
Yes, Mosso has accessible units.
Does Mosso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mosso has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

