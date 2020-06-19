All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2843 Harrison Street

2843 Harrison Street · (415) 613-1576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2843 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2843 Harrison Street · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in the Mission. Washer/Dryer and Parking included!! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in the Mission near 24th Street Corridor. Hardwood Floors, Dishwasher, Shared Backyard

Gorgeous Large Samsung Washer/Dryer in the Unit! Garage Parking included!

1/2 block from the vibrant 24th Street Corridor. Near General Hospital and freeway ramps.

$3,495 per month. $3,800 security deposit. Water and garbage included. Parking included. Available now.

David Klampert
Broker Associate/Realtor®
CalDRE# 01065759
The Best Service That Money Can Buy!
AMSI Real Estate Services
CalDRE #01254853
davidklampert@gmail.com
Cell: 415-613-1576

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2843 Harrison Street have any available units?
2843 Harrison Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2843 Harrison Street have?
Some of 2843 Harrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2843 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2843 Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2843 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2843 Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2843 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2843 Harrison Street does offer parking.
Does 2843 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2843 Harrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2843 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 2843 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2843 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 2843 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2843 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2843 Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.
