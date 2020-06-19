2843 Harrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in the Mission. Washer/Dryer and Parking included!! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in the Mission near 24th Street Corridor. Hardwood Floors, Dishwasher, Shared Backyard



Gorgeous Large Samsung Washer/Dryer in the Unit! Garage Parking included!



1/2 block from the vibrant 24th Street Corridor. Near General Hospital and freeway ramps.



$3,495 per month. $3,800 security deposit. Water and garbage included. Parking included. Available now.



David Klampert

Broker Associate/Realtor®

davidklampert@gmail.com

Cell: 415-613-1576



No Pets Allowed



